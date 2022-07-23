Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his summer quest to get better

Inside a concrete tunnel just off the turf at AT&T Stadium earlier this month, Dillon Gabriel contemplated the challenge in front of him in 2022.

OU’s new quarterback is preparing to steward a new-look Oklahoma offense in the Sooners’ first season under coach Brent Venables, and he’s approaching the weighty objective like a test.

At Hawaii’s Mililani High School, then UCF and now OU, Gabriel has never been the type to cram for his exams. The preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year doesn’t leave things last minute. So Gabriel has spent his summer studying. Thirty minutes of film some days, an hour or more others; “you gotta make it a point,” he said.

With Gabriel, almost always, is his gallon water jug. If he needs a jolt when tape from spring camp is on the screen, he’ll pour a Sprite over ice. The best sessions, the fourth-year junior believes, are the ones with a handful of teammates on hand.

“It’s always good just to watch film together,” Gabriel told the Tulsa World on July 14 at Big 12 Media Days. “Do it together and enjoy it because that’s when you really start asking a lot of questions.”

These habitual film sessions raise questions and produce important answers. And over the past few months, they’ve become an integral part in Gabriel’s process, one of the crucial components this summer as he preps for the test of his debut season in Norman.

“For me, it’s just questioning everything,” Gabriel explained in the tunnel. “Asking a lot of questions. Why and what and where?”

As Gabriel and the Sooners inch toward fall camp and their Sept. 3 opener with UTEP, the 21-year old passer is dissecting film, asking questions and organizing avenues to connect with teammates with a singular goal in mind: to be even better than he was this spring.

His own act might be a tough one to follow.

When Gabriel flipped from UCLA to OU and joined the program little more than a month after Lincoln Riley’s late November exit, he stepped into a locker room with a void, Sooners Marvin Mims and Woodi Washington each said. It didn’t take long for Gabriel to help fill it.

While Gabriel impressed on the field early on in spring camp, teammates raved about the quarterback who was a constant presence, the one who led by example. He found fast friends in the likes of Mims, OU’s leading receiver from a year ago. He made a habit of getting meals with players of all positions; Washington said he had never known a quarterback who would take the defensive backs out to dinner until Gabriel showed up.

After Gabriel completed 10-of-13 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown on a windy day in front of more than 75,000 fans during the April 24 spring game, Venables spotted him among several Sooners cleaning up the locker room.

“He’s like an assassin, he really is,” Venables said of Gabriel that day. “He doesn’t let any circumstances affect him. He’s the same guy every day. That’s what the good ones and the great ones are. They show up every day and have the same mindset.”

When the seemingly dream-like spring ended in late April,, Gabriel said he met with Venables and first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. On what Gabriel needed to do next, there was consensus.

“Take it to a whole other level this summer,” Gabriel said of the agreed upon message. “I feel like we got a good grasp of what it was (in the spring), the plays and all that. But now how do we take it to another level and get us to a point where fall camp we’re dialed in?”

So what does a summer of taking it to that other level look like? In one respect, it’s been about tackling the little stuff.

Spring camp, under a new coaching staff following an offseason of mass turnover, was all about the big things, Mims explained. For the junior wideout, that meant adjusting to a left-handed quarterback. It meant new signals, new turns and passes coming to him in new ways.

For Gabriel, Mims and the rest of OU's skill position players, the summer has offered a chance to work on everything else.

“Now we’re focusing on the little things,” Mims said. “Timing. Routes. All that stuff. But then there’s the personal relationship. There’s so much trust that goes into a receiver and his quarterback.”

A knack for personal relationships, the kind Mims worked to build with OU quarterbacks in seasons past, is something Gabriel comes by honestly.

"Just the way I was raised," he said. "It’s always been a family thing. If we’re going to the grocery store, everyone’s going."

So as Gabriel built his on-field links with teammates in post-spring camp workouts and throwing sessions, he dreamed up a way for them to connect away from football.

In June, Gabriel rented a ranch on a 9-acre plot in Lawton and hosted his fellow quarterbacks and OU's skill position players for the first-ever "DimeTime Retreat". It was a weekend reserved for forging bonds.

From Lawton, the Sooners on hand visited Medicine Park and swam in Bath Lake. They played 18 holes at Fort Sill Golf Course. With newly arrived freshman and transfers including quarterbacks General Booty and Davis Beville and pass catchers JJ Hester and LV Bunkley-Shelton along for the trip, there was some football, too.

"We had a little install for that week," Mims said. "We went over it, we went outside and threw."

For Gabriel, the trip to Lawton was about everything else away from the game

"Highlight of the trip was just as night. Playing games. Madden. Pool. Having good conversations. Music’s playing and we’re all singing. That’s what it’s all about. We learn more about each other that way.

"You’ve gotta build trust on the field and connection off the field. Really dive into who people are and what they do. When we did that, it was just a lot easier to demand more out of people because we knew we trust each other. We believe in each other.”

Earlier this month, days after Big 12 Media Days, OU's offensive linemen were treated to a similar trip with Gabriel, this one to Lake Thunderbird.

"Big Boys and Big Vibes this weekend," Gabriel wrote on Twitter.

Big Boys and Big Vibes this weekend! 😩🫦🤤🥹 pic.twitter.com/TtKz6wMXB3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) July 18, 2022

The eyes that fall on OU in its first fall since the Riley's departure will also cast upon Gabriel, the replacement to Caleb Williams and the first quarterback of the post-Riley era. It’s a position Gabriel effectively accepted the moment he committed to the Sooners on Jan. 3.

This summer — devouring film, running throwing sessions and vacationing with teammates — Gabriel has done it all to make sure he's ready for the moment.