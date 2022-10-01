Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol after exiting in loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is in concussion protocol following a hit to the head that forced the fourth-year passer out of the Sooners’ 55-24 loss to TCU Saturday, per coach Brent Venables.

“Don’t have an update,” Venables said. “He’s under concussion protocol. I don’t think a whole lot about the hit,” Venables said. “It’s football. You don’t like it, it’s part of the game. My concern is with Dillon and his health and his safety.

While OU’s defense fell flat for a second consecutive week, it’s offense tumbled with it at TCU Saturday. The Sooners’ 355 yards of total offense and 24 points each marked season lows while OU’s struggles on third down (6-of-18 against the Horned Frogs) continued at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Week 5.

The lacking offensive performance came with the Sooners’ quarterback sidelined for a majority for the game.

Gabriel remained down on the field and was later escorted to the locker room by trainers in the second quarter following a hit to the head from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel was replaced by back up Davis Beville for the remainder of the game and did not return after halftime as the Sooners slugged to the 31-point loss.

Little more than five minutes into the second quarter, with OU trailing 34-10, Gabriel scrambled from the pocket and absorbed a high hit from Hodge as he slid short of the first down marker.

TCU defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for this hit on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/jTeLoUetRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Gabriel remained on the ground for several minutes after the hit and was tended to by the team’s training staff. He eventually walked off the field and into the sideline medical tent with the help of trainers before heading to the locker room minutes later.

Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and disqualified for targeting on the play.

The frightening hit and Gabriel’s exit came in the midst of a nightmare first half for the Sooners, which ended with OU trailing TCU 41-17 at the break on six first-half touchdowns.

Prior to his exit, Gabriel went 7-of-16 for 126 yards in his fifth start for the Sooners. In his place, Beville — the redshirt junior transfer from Pitt — stewarded the offense and completed 7 of his 16 passes for 50 yards. Of the Sooners’ 38 offensive plays after halftime, 24 were run plays.

After the game, Gabriel’s teammates offered their thoughts on the play that knocked him out of the Sooners’ second defeat of the season.

"It always sucks to lose your quarterback, especially in the manner that it happened," said wide receiver Marvin Mins. "Something like that — a slide. It happens every now and then in college football just because a defensive player’s not sure what he’s gonna do. But it hurts.

"When someone messes with your family, it hurts. Definitely messed with our family out there on that field and everybody felt it. It definitely sucked, especially for how long he was laying down there."

Linebacker David Ugwoegbu took particular umbrage with the timing of the hit Hodge, the junior linebacker, laid on Gabriel.

“Regardless of whatever position you play, fan or player at all, you should see that as a cheap shot,” Ugwoegbu said. “He got him as he was clearly down and sliding as a quarterback. In this day and age, you understand how protected quarterbacks are. Taking that shot was a cheap shot in my eyes, but we’ll keep going.”

Gabriel’s condition and status for OU’s Week 6 meeting with Texas was unclear as of Saturday night.