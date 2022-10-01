Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel exits in second quarter at TCU after hit to head

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel remained down on the field and was later escorted to the locker room by trainers in the second quarter of the Sooners’ visit to TCU Saturday afternoon following a hit to the head from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge.

The fourth-year passer was replaced by Davis Beville and did not return after halftime.

With OU trailing 34-10 midway through the second quarter, Gabriel scrambled from the pocket and absorbed a high hit from Hodge as the Sooners’ quarterback slide short of the first down marker.

Gabriel remained on the ground for several minutes after the hit and was tended to by the team’s training staff. He eventually walked off the field and into the sideline medical tent with the help of trainers before heading to the locker room minutes later.

TCU defender Jamoi Hodge was ejected for this hit on Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/jTeLoUetRV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 1, 2022

Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and disqualified for targeting on the play.

The frightening hit and Gabriel’s exit came in the midst of a nightmare first half for the Sooners at Amon G. Carter Saturday afternoon.

OU trailed 27-10 at the end of the first quarter and 41-17 at the half on six touchdowns before the break, including three of 62 yards or more. Gabriel left the game having gone 7-of-16 for 126 yards in his fifth start for the Sooners.

This is a developing story.