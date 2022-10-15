Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel (concussion protocol) returns to face Kansas in Week 7

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel returned under center for the Sooners Saturday morning, back in the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 1 after clearing concussion protocol.

One week after he did not dress against Texas in Week 6, Gabriel was cleared to face 19th-ranked Kansas at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in his first action since a hit to the head took him out of the Sooners’ Week 5 loss to TCU.

All signs pointed to the fourth-year passer’s return in the leadup to OU’s Week 7 visit from the Jayhawks.

Gabriel told reporters Monday that he was trending in the right direction — “I feel really good,” he said — and was fully available in practice throughout the week. Brent Venables said Gabriel would be evaluated on Thursday and laid out his expectation of Gabriel’s return during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“If he continues to stay out of harm’s way in regards to that protocol, I would expect him to play," Venables said.

Before Saturday, Gabriel last featured for OU in the second quarter at TCU when he absorbed a helmet-to-helmet hit courtesy of Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. The high hit left Gabriel on the ground for several minutes before he was taken to the locker room. Hodge was penalized for unnecessary roughness and targeting.

Junior Davis Beville got the start in Gabriel’s place against Texas on Oct. 8. With the Pittsburgh transfer under center, the Longhorns topped OU 49-0 and registered their first shutout against the Sooners since 1965. OU completed only nine passes in the loss and ran more than 20 plays out of the wildcat formation.

The Sooners’ offense got off to a fast start with Gabriel back in the fold Saturday and jumped to a 14-7 first quarter lead with back-to-back scoring drives capped by rushing scores from Jovantae Barnes and Eric Gray.