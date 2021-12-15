Oklahoma prepares for first recruiting class of the Brent Venables era

The Brent Venables era expects at least 15 signatures during Wednesday’s opening moments of early signing day.

Three local players are included in Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class — Jayden Rowe (Union), Robert Spears-Jennings (Broken Arrow) and Gentry Williams (Booker T. Washington). Williams announced earlier this week that he won’t sign until February.

The highlight of the recruiting class is quarterback Nick Evers, who announced his pledge on Monday. He was the first official commit received by Venables.

OU also received a big boost when wide receiver Jayden Gibson, a four-star player from Winter Garden, Florida, announced he was flipping his commitment from Florida to the Sooners.

Venables will have been Oklahoma’s head coach for 11 days on Wednesday. He had to work hard to keep current commitments glued together while trying to find some key immediate needs.

Oklahoma has scheduled a Wednesday news conference at 1:30 p.m. in Norman.

