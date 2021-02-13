Oklahoma polishes strong NCAA Tournament resume with thrilling double-overtime win at West Virginia

Kur Kuath has had his minutes diminish in recent games. The post player played seven minutes in last week’s win against Iowa State and only nine minutes against the Mountaineers.

Kuath also had the biggest defensive play on Saturday, blocking Derek Culver’s layup attempt with 7.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Culver would miss another shot after an OU turnover, the horn sounds and the visiting team was able to celebrate.

“Honestly, I think he's one of the best shot blockers in the country,” Reaves said. “I looked at him when he was coming out of the timeout and I just told him to go get one. And he was like ‘say less.’

“To make a play like that is really big for us and really big coming from him.”

The teams completed regulation tied at 72. Umoja Gibson’s driving layup with 25 seconds left locked the game. West Virginia’s Miles McBride missed two potential game-winning shots.

Gibson finished with 19 points. In addition to the game-tying shot, the 6-1 guard connected on five 3-pointers while playing 49 of 50 minutes.

“We believe in him to make plays. Honestly, it's really just that,” Reaves said. “He's got confidence and we got confidence in him and he was really, really big tonight.”