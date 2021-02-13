Oklahoma polishes strong NCAA Tournament resume with thrilling double-overtime win at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Oklahoma has gained the attention of the college basketball world.
That was evident on Saturday morning when the NCAA Tournament selection committee provided a peek into its top 16 teams. The Sooners were planted as the No. 12 team, which equates to a No. 3 seed in the 68-team field.
A few hours later, OU captured a thrilling 91-90 double-overtime victory at West Virginia (rated No. 10 by the committee). Oklahoma now has won seven of its last eight games including five against ranked opponents.
Austin Reaves’ short jumper with 26.9 seconds remaining proved the game winner. It punctuated the guard's 28-point performance which also included nine rebounds and seven assists.
“Austin was terrific,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Making plays off the dribble, getting to the free-throw line, drive-and-kicking for others, got a couple of huge rebounds … huge, huge game for Austin.”
OU (13-5, 8-4) now sits in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings behind unbeaten Baylor and one-half game ahead of the Mountaineers (14-6, 7-4).
Senior Brady Manek has played 113 times dressed in crimson-and-cream. He’s impressed with this year’s team chemistry.
“I’ve played a lot of games here. This team definitely has a lot of fight. We have a lot of guys ready to compete,” Manek said.
Kur Kuath has had his minutes diminish in recent games. The post player played seven minutes in last week’s win against Iowa State and only nine minutes against the Mountaineers.
Kuath also had the biggest defensive play on Saturday, blocking Derek Culver’s layup attempt with 7.1 seconds remaining in regulation. Culver would miss another shot after an OU turnover, the horn sounds and the visiting team was able to celebrate.
“Honestly, I think he's one of the best shot blockers in the country,” Reaves said. “I looked at him when he was coming out of the timeout and I just told him to go get one. And he was like ‘say less.’
“To make a play like that is really big for us and really big coming from him.”
The teams completed regulation tied at 72. Umoja Gibson’s driving layup with 25 seconds left locked the game. West Virginia’s Miles McBride missed two potential game-winning shots.
Gibson finished with 19 points. In addition to the game-tying shot, the 6-1 guard connected on five 3-pointers while playing 49 of 50 minutes.
“We believe in him to make plays. Honestly, it's really just that,” Reaves said. “He's got confidence and we got confidence in him and he was really, really big tonight.”
Gibson had a season-high 29 points against the Mountaineers in a 75-71 victory on Jan. 2. He made eight 3-pointers in that contest.
“We said we weren’t going to let the little guy beat us again and he made shots,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said.
OU had an opportunity to win at the end of the first overtime, but Reaves was short on a jumper with the game tied at 79. The Sooners were fortunate because West Virginia ended three possessions with second-chance points after offensive rebounds.
West Virginia led 88-85 with 2:12 remaining before the Sooners made their final charge. De’Vion Harmon split the defense for a layup down the lane against a diminishing shot clock and, after WVU’s empty possession, Reaves made two free throws to give OU an 89-88 advantage with 52.8 seconds left in the second overtime.
McBride made a layup with 40.5 seconds remaining before Reaves answered with his heroics.
Harmon added 13 points, Elijah Harkless had 12 and Manek finished with11 for the Sooners. Alondes Williams – in his first game because after missing the past three due to a positive COVID-19 test – had four points in six minutes of action.
"The bottom line is we couldn't guard them," Huggins said. "We couldn't keep them out of the lane all day and it was a simple ball screen. We tried to switch it. We tried to double it and we couldn't stay in front of them."
Culver led West Virginia with 29 points. Sean McNeil added 21 and McBride had 19, all after halftime.
The Sooners don’t get to rest for long. Oklahoma will host Texas at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
But there’s no doubt this road victory will be celebrated for a little bit.
“I was so happy for the guys,” Kruger said. “West Virginia’s been playing great. They’ve been playing with super confidence to go on the road and win ballgames, they’ve been terrific, so for our guys to prepare the way they did this week … I thought they were great in preparation. We had a full week there. They worked at it, they were focused.”