Oklahoma plays struggling Iowa State but maintains two-win opponent has full attention

Oklahoma understands there isn’t a national ranking attached to Iowa State’s basketball team. It’s a rarity for the Sooners after they faced four consecutive opponents ranked among the top 13 teams in the country.

Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Cyclones isn’t a marquee matchup. Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12) has lost six straight games while having four league games postponed and a nonconference game canceled. The Cyclones are searching for consistency.

But that doesn’t mean the conference foe doesn’t have the Sooners’ attention.

“We know Iowa State, their record doesn’t say justice, but they are a good team,” said De’Vion Harmon, the conference’s current co-player of the week. “They are really well-coached. We have to come ready. They are going to come ready and we know they are going to give us their best shot. We have to throw it right back at them.

“We can’t have other thoughts in our head. We have to come in there and play a 40-minute ballgame like we have been. We have to take care of business. We can’t not respect opponents because of their records or whatever the case may be.”

