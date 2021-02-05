Oklahoma plays struggling Iowa State but maintains two-win opponent has full attention

Oklahoma understands there isn’t a national ranking attached to Iowa State’s basketball team. It’s a rarity for the Sooners after they faced four consecutive opponents ranked among the top 13 teams in the country.
Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against the Cyclones isn’t a marquee matchup. Iowa State (2-10, 0-7 Big 12) has lost six straight games while having four league games postponed and a nonconference game canceled. The Cyclones are searching for consistency.
But that doesn’t mean the conference foe doesn’t have the Sooners’ attention.
“We know Iowa State, their record doesn’t say justice, but they are a good team,” said De’Vion Harmon, the conference’s current co-player of the week. “They are really well-coached. We have to come ready. They are going to come ready and we know they are going to give us their best shot. We have to throw it right back at them.
“We can’t have other thoughts in our head. We have to come in there and play a 40-minute ballgame like we have been. We have to take care of business. We can’t not respect opponents because of their records or whatever the case may be.”
Umoja Gibson was asked which player provides the biggest boost in the locker room before a game. He quickly mentioned Austin Reaves.
The senior guard has missed the last two games due to COVID protocols. He will return to action on Saturday, while fellow starter Alondes Williams will be sidelined for one more contest.
“Austin, he's talking to us, he's telling us the things that we need to go out there and get the victory. Everybody listens to him. He's one of our big leaders on the team,” Gibson said. “We’ve missed him a lot. We can’t wait to get him back this Saturday, go out there, compete and win some games.”
There’s a difference between Brady Manek missing two games and then having a long recovery time. Reaves, the team’s top scorer and rebounder, never tested positive and was dinged with contract tracing.
“That’s one of the sad things about this whole year is that you’re asking totally healthy bodies to not play college basketball games,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “That’s just the way it is. It’s probably even more frustrating to those in contact tracing because they feel great, totally normal, yet they have to sit and watch.
Where people that have had COVID like Brady felt horrible for a while, Alondes (has) had it, so he’ll probably come back more slowly. Austin’s body hasn’t been through any of that from a disease standpoint. He’ll bounce back. He’s doing a lot of things on his own. Yeah, he’ll be fine.”
The No. 9 Sooners (11-5, 6-4) do not have another scheduled game until a Feb. 13 trip to West Virginia. Wednesday’s game against Baylor was postponed due to COVID issues at the Waco school.