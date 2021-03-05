Oklahoma plans return to full capacity for football games next season

Oklahoma plans to return to full capacity attendance for home games during the 2021 football season, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced in a letter forwarded to season ticket holders and donors.

“As we look to the future, our plan for the 2021 football season is to return to maximum capacity at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium,” Castiglione wrote. “As you know, a Sooner home game is among is among the greatest spectacles in sports. We are excited to again hear the roar of our great crowd while delivering for our student-athletes the unparalleled experience of competing on Owen Field.”

Castiglione said the decision is based on ongoing consultation with the state’s medical authorities regarding COVID-19. With the vaccination process and supplies increasing, OU is encouraged with the improvement being made.

“You can rest assured that we will remain vigilant in our preparations, but for now, we are working under the assumption that the stadium will be full," said Castiglione, who also announced season ticket orders are being accepted.

Details are still being finalized for the OU-Texas game in Dallas as well as masking policies for home games and at the Cotton Bowl, Castiglione said.