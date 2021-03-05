Oklahoma plans return to full capacity for football games next season

Oklahoma plans to return to full capacity attendance for home games during the 2021 football season, athletics director Joe Castiglione announced in a letter forwarded to season ticket holders and donors.
“As we look to the future, our plan for the 2021 football season is to return to maximum capacity at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium,” Castiglione wrote. “As you know, a Sooner home game is among is among the greatest spectacles in sports. We are excited to again hear the roar of our great crowd while delivering for our student-athletes the unparalleled experience of competing on Owen Field.”
Castiglione said the decision is based on ongoing consultation with the state’s medical authorities regarding COVID-19. With the vaccination process and supplies increasing, OU is encouraged with the improvement being made.
“You can rest assured that we will remain vigilant in our preparations, but for now, we are working under the assumption that the stadium will be full," said Castiglione, who also announced season ticket orders are being accepted.
Details are still being finalized for the OU-Texas game in Dallas as well as masking policies for home games and at the Cotton Bowl, Castiglione said.
Capacity was capped at 25% for home games in 2020, which equaled 22,700. The Cotton Bowl sat 24,000 fans last October.
Protocols will remain in place at OU for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. Spring sports will continue to have limited capacities.
“In closing, I want to acknowledge that we understand that many of you have been through very trying experiences,” Castiglione said. “Please know that we are sensitive to what you have faced, and our staff has thought of you often. I hope some of what we provide in the way of entertainment and recreation for you, your families and your friends is a comfort to you.”
Season in review: Was 2020 season a success for Sooners? Definitely yes
Watch Now: Eric Bailey reflects on OU's 2020 season
Can the 2020 season be considered a success?
Offensive MVP: Spencer Rattler
Defensive MVP: Isaiah Thomas
Assistants of the year: Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain
Offense grade: B
Defense grade: A -
Special teams: B -
Top three wins
Worst three moments
Three questions entering 2020 (and what the answers turned out to be)
Top question entering 2021: Can Oklahoma win its first national championship since the 2000 season?
A look at Ian Maule's best photos from Wednesday's game.