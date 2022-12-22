 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma picks up Texas Tech defensive back Reggie Pearson through transfer portal

  • Updated
OU recruiting helmets
Tulsa World file photo

Oklahoma received good news from the transfer portal for the fourth time during this recruiting cycle.

On Thursday, Reggie Pearson announced he is joining the Sooners after spending the past two years at Texas Tech and three seasons (2018-2020) at Wisconsin.

Pearson, a 5-11, 200-pounder, had 109 combined tackles over the past two seasons for the Red Raiders. One of his hits was a key play in Tech’s win over OU.

Pearson knocked quarterback Dillon Gabriel out of the overtime portion with a key tackle on a trick play. He tied a career high with 11 tackles against Oklahoma in the regular-season finale.

While at Wisconsin, he had 60 stops during the 2019 season before redshirting the 2020 campaign. He also played four games in the 2018 season.

Pearson joins three other transfer players Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame defensive end), Austin Stogner (South Carolina tight end) and Dasan McCullough (Indiana linebacker).

Dec. 15, 2022 video. Early signing period begins Dec. 21. Video by Eli Lederman/Tulsa World.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

