Oklahoma passes first NIT test with win over Missouri State

NORMAN — Oklahoma passed a physical and mental test during Tuesday’s 89-72 victory over Missouri State in a first-round NIT game.

Just 48 hours earlier, the Sooners were denied admission into the NCAA Tournament, which “gutted” the team according to first-year coach Porter Moser.

The team’s response would be a character check. They could let the doldrums carry into the contest against a good Missouri Valley Conference team or use it as a chip on their shoulder.

“We regrouped on Monday and we just talked about it,” Moser said during the first face-to-face press conference in two years inside Lloyd Noble Center.

“We talked about the life lesson of how you react when it doesn’t go your way. That’s what character is. If we go down and don’t play hard and lay an egg and don’t play well, it’s just giving confirmation to the (NCAA selection) committee that they made the right decision. I said, let’s prove them wrong.

“Let’s prove them wrong.”

Umoja Gibson scored a game-high 28 points — connecting on five 3-pointers — and Jordan Goldwire added 15 to anchor the Sooners’ attack.

The Sooners will play the winner of Tuesday’s late game between Colorado and St. Bonaventure on Sunday. A game time has yet to be announced.

When Moser was at Loyola of Chicago, he took the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018. It was a Cinderella story about an MVC program proving itself.

Did Missouri State coach Dana Ford think the Sooners are playing with a chip on their shoulders after being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee?

“They really felt like they were going to get an at-large and they probably should have when you look at it,” said Ford, whose team ends at 23-11.

“They’re a good team. But still, it was tough with what they probably had to deal with on Selection Sunday. As that game wore on, you started to see them take it up a notch and start to really play for something.”

The Sooners (19-15) led 47-41 at halftime as the teams traded baskets.

Moser was familiar with the Bears after spending the last eight seasons coaching at Loyola, a fellow MVC school. He thought he was finished scouting Missouri State stars like Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim.

Mosley scored 22 of his team-high 28 points in the first half. Prim added 14.

“I think at halftime, they said, ‘You know what, coach? You’re right. The kid’s really good.’ It was probably one of those things,” Moser said about defending Mosley.

“So I think it was more intentional to stop him. We did some things in the ball-screen coverages, tried to be a little bit more physical, but I thought we were way more intentional of trying to stop him in the second half.”

Gibson, who was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team last weekend, continued his momentum. Moser said hours after the disappointment of Sunday, the senior guard was in the OU practice gym shooting by himself.

“We were disappointed with the decision that was made for us not getting in the NCAA Tournament. But I think right afterwards everybody left and I saw Jordan had posted something on Instagram and I hit him up in the DM and I was like, “Bro, I don’t know how you’re feeling. But we can make some noise and do something that ain’t been done here before,” Gibson said. “And he was with me. And I felt like our approach to practices, it changed the mindset for everybody else.”

Goldwire tied a career-high with eight assists. He also had a career-high three blocks.

“We’re still playing for something. It’s not what we intended on, it wasn’t our goal for the year,” Goldwire said. “But like you said, at least like coach said, we still get an opportunity to play and lace ‘em up.

“And with this being my last go-around, definitely just want to make the best of it.”

OU 89, MISSOURI STATE 72

MISSOURI ST. (23-11): Mosley 11-20 3-4 28, Prim 4-10 6-6 14, Black 3-6 0-0 9, Patterson 0-9 2-2 2, Clay 3-6 0-0 6, Minnett 3-7 0-0 9, Carper 1-2 0-0 2, Haney 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-64 11-12 72.

OKLAHOMA (19-15): T.Groves 3-6 0-0 9, Hill 4-8 0-0 8, Gibson 8-17 7-7 28, Goldwire 7-11 1-2 15, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 5, Noland 2-6 1-2 6, Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Chargois 3-6 2-2 9, Cortes 0-0 0-0 0, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 1-1 0-0 3, Mawein 0-0 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 11-13 89.

Halftime: OU 47-41. 3-Point Goals: MSU 9-24 (Minnett 3-5, Black 3-6, Mosley 3-8, Carper 0-1, Haney 0-1, Patterson 0-3), OU 12-25 (Gibson 5-10, T.Groves 3-6, J.Groves 1-1, Mason 1-1, Chargois 1-2, Noland 1-2, Goldwire 0-1, Hill 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Rebounds: MSU 33 (Mosley 10), OU 34 (T.Groves 9). Assists: MSU 8 (Prim 4), OU 15 (Goldwire 8). Total Fouls: MSU 11, OU. A: 3,439 (11,562).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.