Oklahoma overcomes miscues, Iowa St. inertia in 27-13 win

AMES, Iowa — Nothing ever comes easy for Oklahoma inside Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State’s blue-collar style challenges opponents. Physical play is essential, especially on offense.

Moving the chains can sometimes feel like moving mountains. The Cyclones’ measure of defensive success sometimes can be inches instead of yards.

Oklahoma clawed its way to a 27-13 victory over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon to celebrate back-to-back triumphs for the first time since mid-September.

There’s still work to do, even after eight games. OU had a fumble on the opening series, two stalled first-half drives that led to field goals instead of touchdowns and not much flow in the second half.

“You have to be patient. You have to take care of the football. You have to find a way. I think that’s what we did today,” OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “A lot to clean up. There are a lot of throws I want back. Execute and make competitive plays.

“I’ll never be mad with the win. Just super glad for this team and how hard we’ve been working. Just keep chipping away because we know there is a light at the end of that tunnel and just keep being consistent with our work.”

Jeff Lebby’s postgame smile appeared almost in relief instead of celebratory. The offensive coordinator understands, just like his quarterback, that there is plenty more to accomplish.

He had praise for Gabriel, especially when the offense stung itself with a crucial holding penalty to drown one possession and a fumble to end another.

OU would score on the next three series, with one drive setting up kicker Zach Schmit’s touchdown catch on a fake field goal.

Gabriel also started the second half with a nice 41-yard touchdown throw to Jalil Farooq.

“I thought he stayed patient and stayed calm. With not making some of those plays early on, I thought he really stayed incredibly patient and made some really big plays,” Lebby said. “Obviously the 41-yard touchdown with Jalil was just huge at that point of the game. I believe it put us up two scores.

“I thought he was great in the pocket on that snap. He continues to play tough and continues to lead and he continues to get better. Man, so much to clean up for all of us, including me, but again proud.”

OU’s first two drives resulted in a punt and Eric Gray’s fumble at the Iowa State 13-yard line. But the team was able to sidestep the sluggish start with three scoring drives on its next possessions.

The run game was big, especially behind Gray’s game-high 101 yards. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry, which is plenty against the Big 12’s top defense.

“The fun is in the winning. We talk about it all the time. We had our ups and downs, but I feel like our team is confident. The defense played a helluva job today. The offense is clicking. I think we're hitting our stride, coming back together as a team and playing well,” Gray said.

The fun was also in seeing a hockey-type line change during the fourth series. At one point, eight young players took the field for a few players before being replaced.

That was kind of Lebby's approach to getting new guys in. We didn't want to get into a fight and we have guys who haven't gotten into a game until late in the fourth quarter,” Gray said. “We wanted to give those guys a chance to get in early and get a feel for the game so when we need them late in the fourth they'll be ready to go.”

The regular season is two-thirds complete. November will bring some tough games, but progression continues to be made.

“I feel like we’re starting to find our rhythm. Everybody’s new playing with each other,” Farooq said. “Even Dillon is new to the team, so everybody finding their rhythm with each other. I feel like the offense is coming together as one.”