Oklahoma opens NCAA Tournament play with late-night home tip against IUPUI

Joe Castiglione offered a plan for Oklahoma basketball fans planning to attend Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
“Wear your pajamas if you must … just be there and cheer our Sooners on to victory” was the tweet by OU’s director of athletics.
The No. 4 Sooners will face No. 13 IUPUI at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The IUPUI-OU contest will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. contest between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 12 UMass.
Saturday’s winners will meet on Monday. That start time has yet to be announced.
The teams are in the Bridgeport Regional. The top two seeds in the bracket are No. 1 North Carolina State and No. 2 UConn.
IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis) won the Horizon League Tournament to earn an inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament. They qualified for the 2020 event but it was canceled due to COVID.
The Jaguars are 24-4 and have won 19 of their past 20 games.
This will be OU’s first time to host NCAA Tournament games since 2012.
Photos: No. 18 OU defeats No. 9 Baylor women's basketball
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews puts up a shot over Oklahoma guard Kennady Tucker in the second half.
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith battles Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot for a loose ball in the second half.
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews is pressured by Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot in the second half.
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, right, reaches in on Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, left for a loose ball in the second half.
Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, right, guards Baylor guard Sarah Andrews during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma players celebrate a win over Baylor in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor coach Nicki Collen, right, talks with Sarah Andrews while calling in an offensive play against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma guard Kennady Tucker, right, runs up the court on a fast beak past Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, center, and teammate Caitlin Bickle, right, reach for the ball while Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor center Queen Egbo shoots over past Oklahoma forward Liz Scott, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle, center, pulls up for a shot between Oklahoma's Kaley Perkins, left, and Madi Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma guard Skylar Vann, right, shoots over Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, right, drives past Baylor guard Jaden Owens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, center, shoots between Oklahoma's Madi Williams, left, and Kennady Tucker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, center, and teammate Caitlin Bickle, right, reach for the ball while Oklahoma guard Nevaeh Tot, left, watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson shoots next to Baylor guard Ja'Mee Asberry (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)
