Oklahoma opens NCAA Tournament play with late-night home tip against IUPUI

Joe Castiglione offered a plan for Oklahoma basketball fans planning to attend Saturday’s NCAA Tournament first-round game inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

“Wear your pajamas if you must … just be there and cheer our Sooners on to victory” was the tweet by OU’s director of athletics.

The No. 4 Sooners will face No. 13 IUPUI at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The IUPUI-OU contest will be preceded by a 6:30 p.m. contest between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 12 UMass.

Saturday’s winners will meet on Monday. That start time has yet to be announced.

The teams are in the Bridgeport Regional. The top two seeds in the bracket are No. 1 North Carolina State and No. 2 UConn.

IUPUI (Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis) won the Horizon League Tournament to earn an inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament. They qualified for the 2020 event but it was canceled due to COVID.

The Jaguars are 24-4 and have won 19 of their past 20 games.

This will be OU’s first time to host NCAA Tournament games since 2012.

