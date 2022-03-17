 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Oklahoma, on six-game win streak, ends long homestand with three-game set against New Orleans

Record: 11-5

Looking ahead: Oklahoma wraps up its nine-game homestand with a three-game set against New Orleans. Games are on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.).

Looking back: OU won all five games it played last week including a three-game sweep over UTSA and a two-game sweep against visiting Air Force.

Notable: Jackson Nicklaus continues to swing a hot bat. The freshman has a six-game hitting streak and holds a team-high .381 batting average. … Peyton Graham (.316 batting average) is tied with Nicklaus for the team lead with four home runs. … Jake Bennett continues to shine. The Bixby High School graduate has thrown 24 innings and allowed only two earned runs (0.75 ERA). … Chazz Martinez has a team-high 25 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

