Oklahoma, Oklahoma State use season-opening wins to climb in Top 25 polls

Oklahoma vaulted to spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sooners, which opened the Brent Venables era with a 45-13 victory over visiting UTEP, are the highest-ranked Big 12 school in the AP poll.

Oklahoma State climbed one rung to No. 11. The Cowboys beat Central Michigan 58-44 in their opener.

Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson make up the top five in the AP poll.

OU jumped over Notre Dame and Utah after those two schools absorbed season-opening losses.

No. 9 Baylor is the only other Big 12 school joining OU and OSU in the top 25.

The Sooners also are No. 7 in the coaches poll. Oklahoma State is No. 10 among the voting panel of 65 coaches.

The top five in the coaches poll include Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan.

Both polls now will revert to Sunday releases following this past holiday weekend.

Oklahoma (1-0) will host Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

OU has been ranked in the AP top 10 for at least one week during each of the past 23 seasons.

Oklahoma State (1-0) welcomes Arizona State to Stillwater for a 6:30 p.m. contest on Saturday.