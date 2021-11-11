Oklahoma notebook: So why did Lincoln Riley miss Tuesday's media opportunities? The coach explains

“I hated not having him here the last couple games. He's been able to get a little bit of work this week, and if he continues to progress, I would expect for him to be available on Saturday,” Riley said.

The week started with Riley saying during a Monday teleconference call that Woodi Washington was getting closer to a return to the playing field. On Tuesday, Alex Grinch sounded more optimistic.

What’s the latest on the OU cornerback who hasn’t played since week two?

“Woodi’s done pretty good this week. We’re cautiously optimistic. He came off a pretty serious thing, so I think the thing we’re cognizant of is there’s a difference in being able to do some drills on a practice field and him being able to go play a full speed, high impact game on a Saturday. He’s doing some good things in the drills, doing some good things on the practice field,” Riley said.