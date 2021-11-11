Oklahoma notebook: So why did Lincoln Riley miss Tuesday's media opportunities? The coach explains

Riley explains absence
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley missed a scheduled Tuesday news conference as well as his weekly radio show, which led to rampant speculation on social media.
During a Thursday session with reporters, he explained his absence.
“A personal matter, had nothing to do with my job, football, anything like that,” Riley said. “Personal matter that I was dealing with, and dealt with it. It didn't take away from any of our preparation here, thankfully. Back to normal now.”
Riley was asked if he was surprised with all of the interest of his Tuesday away from normal duties.
“No, my mom texted me, asked if I was OK. That was about it,” Riley said. “Not really. I was here, working, doing my thing. So , no, not really. I’m kind of sheltered during the season. I’m sure there’s a good story out here later on. But it was a lot more boring than I’m sure what’s out there.”
There has been chatter on LSU message boards that Riley is a candidate for their open position.
Injury update
A Thursday health status is unusual during a game week, but Riley was able to give an update on a few players.
Wide receiver Mike Woods has missed the past two games. He used social media this week to announce he’s been cleared to play, but Riley was a little bit more cautious.
“I hated not having him here the last couple games. He's been able to get a little bit of work this week, and if he continues to progress, I would expect for him to be available on Saturday,” Riley said.
The week started with Riley saying during a Monday teleconference call that Woodi Washington was getting closer to a return to the playing field. On Tuesday, Alex Grinch sounded more optimistic.
What’s the latest on the OU cornerback who hasn’t played since week two?
“Woodi’s done pretty good this week. We’re cautiously optimistic. He came off a pretty serious thing, so I think the thing we’re cognizant of is there’s a difference in being able to do some drills on a practice field and him being able to go play a full speed, high impact game on a Saturday. He’s doing some good things in the drills, doing some good things on the practice field,” Riley said.
“I do think he’s close to being able to turn it loose. So we’re watching that … we’d love to have him available this week. It’s great if he is, but at the same time you’ve got to keep some long-term perspective with a guy coming off a serious injury like he had … obviously we’d love to have him but we’re also trying to be smart for his future and certainly just the rest of this season because there’s a lot of ball left after this Saturday.”
Remembering Bonitto’s impact
Nik Bonitto had a springboard game to his career with OU’s win at Baylor in 2019.
His game-sealing interception helped OU secure the biggest comeback win in school history.
“I think it gave him a lot of confidence to go make those plays in that arena. It was a big-time game and obviously a great atmosphere. Greatest comeback in OU football history, so it was pretty special and I think for him, he was at that point, a young guy that had earned the opportunity to play a little bit,” Riley said.
Riley said the RUSH end hasn’t been completely healthy over the past few weeks and the bye week was a benefit to him, especially after a nine-games-in-nine-weeks stretch.
“This is that time of year where you expect your veteran guys and some of your best players to be at their very best, and so that's certainly what we expect out of Nik going forward,” Riley said.
Underdog status
Oklahoma would be an underdog in matchups against some other schools vying for a College Football Playoff spot, according to BetOnline.
The Sooners would be double-digit underdogs to Georgia (-12) and Alabama (-10) if they paired up against them in a national semifinal game. Ohio State would be a six-point favorite over OU. Cincinnati would be a three-point favorite against Oklahoma.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World