Oklahoma notebook: How close are the Sooners to having a permanent center?

Getting snaps
Robert Congel and Andrew Raym have handled Oklahoma’s center chores this season.
Would Lincoln Riley prefer one of the two to establish himself as the starter?
“Probably in a perfect world, yeah we probably would. But for us, getting that right guy is important,” Riley said during a Thursday Zoom call. “Both Rob and Andrew have done some good things, they’ve both had mistakes. They’re both learning, learning quickly, certainly doing much more positive than negative. I thought Andrew came in (against Nebraska) and did a pretty solid job.
“They’re both good players. Rob’s a little more experienced, Andrew’s a little more talented.”
Riley said they are engaged in a good battle as the players give offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh some flexibility.
“I think even if we do at some point settle in with one center, whoever the the other guy is, is gonna certainly have opportunities at other interior spots on the offensive line,” Riley said. “We’ll see how it plays. We’re gonna let those guys continue to compete and work, and if a guy separates himself, then that’s great. Feeling like you have two capable guys at that position is certainly a luxury that not everybody has.”
Dealing with COVID
The college football world is in a different place in the fight against COVID than last September.
But that doesn’t mean that OU’s program isn’t battling the virus with caution.
“We've still dealt with it some. Not yet obviously to the scale that we did last year. You know, for our preparation as far as COVID and all that, I would say it's right in the middle,” Riley said. “There are some parts I would say that are much closer to back to normal and there's still some things, like our team hotel protocol and all that, that are honestly a little closer to last year. Still present. Probably not quite as big a factor as last year, but you can still ... it's not like everything is normal within our preparations.”
Has there been a difference in team morale?
“I don’t know that everybody is as on edge, but you still feel that edge because any of us can test positive at any moment. The testing isn’t happening three times a week, and you’re not just — when you do get tested, there’s still some anxiety for all of us, but not as much of it,” Riley said. “So yeah, I’d say — I think team morale was high, but it’s just a different feeling. Stadium’s full now. COVID not as much of a factor. It’s probably a little more fun than it was last year, to be completely honest.”
Dueling QBs
West Virginia has used a two-quarterback system in route to a 3-0 start this season.
Jarret Doege has been the Mountaineers’ starter with Garrett Greene coming off the bench to provide a different look for opposing defenses.
Doege is 53-of-88 passing this season for 729 yards. Greene has thrown four passes for eight yards (57 yards). He’s also run for 126 yards on 18 carries, with two rushing touchdowns.
How has OU prepared for both players?
“You've just gotta be aware of who's in the game. I mean, obviously, the starter's a little bit more of a thrower, but certainly not a bad athlete. And then the second one that they bring in, obviously, you can see athletically what he can do and how they try to use him, but not a bad thrower either,” Riley said. “You've gotta be careful with those things. You wanna know strengths and how people are trying to use them, but at the same time, just to pass off that the first guy can't run and the second guy can't throw certainly can be dangerous. They do a good job using them both, and we'll have to be ready to defend everything when either one of those guys are in.”
On the call
Saturday’s Big 12 opener will be broadcast on ABC.
Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline) will be on the call for the 6:30 p.m. contest.