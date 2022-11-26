Oklahoma notebook: Dillon Gabriel's strong performance in Lubbock ends with a loss

Quarterback history

Dillon Gabriel was the sixth different quarterback to start for the Sooners in the past six contests in Lubbock.

The previous five quarterbacks — which included Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield (2016) and Kyler Murray (2018) — combined to go 5-0 against the Red Raiders.

Gabriel was the first to leave Lubbock with a loss after the Sooners felt 51-48 in overtime.

The best outcome by an OU quarterback inside Jones AT&T Stadium during the past 10 years was from Mayfield’s 2016 appearance. The Sooners captured a 66-59 win over the Red Raiders behind the Heisman winner’s 545-yard passing performance. He also threw seven touchdown passes.

Murray was the only other quarterback to hit 300-plus passing yards. Murray had 360 passing yards in a 51-46 triumph over Texas Tech.

Murray (100 yards) and Cody Thomas (103 yards) also surpassed the century mark for rushing yards.

Gabriel’s stats were strong (28-of-40 for 449 yards with six touchdowns) but it wasn’t enough.

Gray climbs record book

Sooners running back Eric Gray improved his career-best rushing yards tally in 2022 and launched himself further up the OU record books in Week 13.

Gray’s 161 yards on 28 carries vaulted the senior past a handful of former Sooners rushers to close the night No. 9 all-time on the program’s single-season rushing list at 1,364 yards in 12 games this fall.

Gray began the night with 1,203 rushing yards and jumped the single-season rushing totals of DeMarco Murray (2010), Chris Brown (‘08), Kennedy Brooks (‘21), Joe Mixon (‘16), Jack Mildren (1971), Jalen Hurts (‘19), Joe Washington (‘74), Mike Gaddis (‘91) and Samaje Perine (‘15) with his 161-yard effort at Texas Tech.

It's a snap

Robert Congel picked up his second career start at center. The Arizona transfer has taken over the position following Andrew Raym’s season-ending injury.

Congel’s snaps continued to be a struggle at times against Texas Tech. It was something he had spent the past week concentrating on for improvement.

While Raym rockets the ball back to the quarterback, Congel described his snaps as a “knuckleball.”

A play’s flow is important, especially at the QB decision. Before the Texas Tech contest, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked about Gabriel getting used to a different center’s snapping style.

“You just want it always the same. All the time. You want every snap to be the exact same so, from an operational standpoint, you're the exact same with your hands, your feet, your hips and everything that you're doing from a run-game and mesh standpoint,” Lebby said. “You just want it to be the same, and we'll get there.”

Making stops

Cornerback C.J. Coldon finished with a 12 tackles for the Sooners. He also added two pass breakups.

The Wyoming transfer also made one of the game’s biggest plays when he intercepted Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough late in the game to set up Zach Schmit’s 44-yard field goal to give OU a 48-45 lead with 4:04 remaining in regulation.

Coldon leads the team with four interceptions this season.

He made his third consecutive start in place of injured Jaden Davis.

Injury report

The Sooners were without a handful of contributors at Texas Tech with running back Marcus Major, Raym and Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Isaiah Coe all missing in Week 13.

A lingering ankle injury has limited Major to only 18 carries for 42 yards across five OU games since Oct. 29.

Raym, the junior center, missed the Sooners’ Week 12 win over Oklahoma State and announced earlier this week via social media that he had undergone successful surgery. Morris exited in the second half against the Cowboys on Nov. 19 and has not featured for the Sooners since.

Daniel Parker also remained absent Saturday. An OU spokesperson confirmed his indefinite suspension earlier this week related to an emergency protective order filed against the fifth-year tight end on Nov. 15. The petition for protective order was dismissed in a Cleveland County court on Tuesday.

Up next

The Sooners will officially learn their postseason bowl destination on Dec. 4.

There are four or five possible options for Oklahoma: The Alamo Bowl in San Antonio (Dec. 29), the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando (Dec. 29), the Texas Bowl in Houston (Dec. 28), the Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Dec. 28) and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix (Dec. 27).

OU played in the Alamo Bowl last season. The Sooners defeated Oregon 47-32.

— Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman, Tulsa World