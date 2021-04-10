Oklahoma names Jennie Baranczyk as new women's basketball coach

Jennie Baranczyk was named Oklahoma’s new women’s basketball coach on Saturday afternoon.

Baranczyk has spent the last nine seasons guiding the Drake program. She replaces Sherri Coale, who retired after 25 seasons leading the Sooners.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the next head coach for the University of Oklahoma's women's basketball program and following the highly successful and much-admired Sherri Coale," Baranczyk said in a statement. "My coaching philosophy is based upon the most powerful human emotion to me and that is love. The players who put on this jersey must love the game, love to compete and love OU.

"We are going to compete at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. We will play hard, play together and be fun to watch. I'm looking forward to being at Oklahoma where there are amazing people and we can – and will – compete for championships."

Drake has had successful runs in the Missouri Valley Conference under Baranczyk’s guidance. The Bulldogs have gone 109-17 during regular-season league play and finished no worse than second place in the league standings.

Baranczyk has a career mark of 192-96 and led the Bulldogs to six consecutive 20-win seasons (2014-15 through 2019-20), including three NCAA tournament bids.