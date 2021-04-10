Oklahoma names Jennie Baranczyk as new women's basketball coach

Jennie Baranczyk was named Oklahoma’s new women’s basketball coach on Saturday afternoon.
Baranczyk has spent the last nine seasons guiding the Drake program. She replaces Sherri Coale, who retired after 25 seasons leading the Sooners.
“It is an honor and a privilege to be named the next head coach for the University of Oklahoma's women's basketball program and following the highly successful and much-admired Sherri Coale," Baranczyk said in a statement. "My coaching philosophy is based upon the most powerful human emotion to me and that is love. The players who put on this jersey must love the game, love to compete and love OU.
"We are going to compete at the highest level on the court and in the classroom. We will play hard, play together and be fun to watch. I'm looking forward to being at Oklahoma where there are amazing people and we can – and will – compete for championships."
Drake has had successful runs in the Missouri Valley Conference under Baranczyk’s guidance. The Bulldogs have gone 109-17 during regular-season league play and finished no worse than second place in the league standings.
Baranczyk has a career mark of 192-96 and led the Bulldogs to six consecutive 20-win seasons (2014-15 through 2019-20), including three NCAA tournament bids.
"This is a truly exciting day for our university and athletics department, as we welcome Jennie Baranczyk as our new head women's basketball coach," OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione said. "Her track record of overseeing creative and effective offenses, and producing high win totals, conference championships and postseason appearances during her time at Drake certainly appealed to our search committee as it evaluated the very competitive candidate pool. But her mastery of the head coaching role extends far beyond the court, and it's clear that her personal and professional values align with ours.”
Drake led the nation in assists per game (20.4) during the past season. The Bulldogs were also sixth in field goal percentage (48.1%) and 22nd in scoring offense (76.4).
Baranczyk, 39, is from Urbandale, Iowa. Formerly Jennie Lillis, she had a successful playing career at Iowa (2000-04), where she graduated as the only player in school history ranked in the top 10 of five major statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
She was an assistant coach at Kansas State (2004-06), Marquette (2006-10) and Colorado (2010-12) before assuming head coach duties at Drake in 2012.
Baranczyk is Oklahoma’s second major basketball hire over the past eight days. Last weekend, Porter Moser was named the men’s basketball coach.
Castiglione was able to get the two Missouri Valley Conference coaches to leave their hometown universities (Moser from Loyola Chicago and Baranczyk from Drake). Moser is from just outside Chicago, while Baranczyk is from just outside Des Moines.