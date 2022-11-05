Oklahoma men's basketball season preview

Year 2 of the Porter Moser era opens with a cast of new faces and renewed optimism around Oklahoma’s men’s basketball program.

Moser’s first full offseason in charge saw eight departures headlined by transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless. To fill the void, OU added transfers Grant Sherfield (Nevada), Joe Bamisile (George Washington) and Yaya Keita (Missouri) along with a freshman class featuring guards Milos Uzan, Otega Oweh, Benny Schröder and forward Luke Northweather.

But as the Sooners set their sights on another postseason run after narrowly missing out on the NCAA Tournament in his debut season, it’s OU’s five returning scholarship players — Tanner and Jacob Groves, Jalen Hill, C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes — Moser finds himself leaning on.

“They’re just locked in,” Moser said. “There’s not an uncertainty on what it is to play for Oklahoma and me. I’ve talked a lot about it with Tanner and Jacob Groves, Bijan, CJ, Jalen. They have more of a sense of what to expect. And that’s valuable.”

Coach: (Porter Moser, 19-16 in one season at OU)

2021-22 record: 19-16 (7-11 Big 12)

2021-22 finish: Reached NIT, lost to St. Bonaventure in second round

Big 12 preseason poll: the Sooners were picked to finish 7th in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches​

Key Returners: Fifth-year senior Tanner Groves (11.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 53.2% FG), senior Jalen Hill (9.1 PPQ, 5.9 RPG, 57.9% FG), Jacob Groves (4.6 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 60.9% FT)

Key Newcomers: Nevada transfer Grant Sherfield (19.1 PPG, 6.4 APG, 87.1% FT), George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile (16.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 45.8% FG)

Three storylines

• With eight offseason departures and only five scholarship returners from last season’s team, the 2022-23 Sooners will rely on a pair of experienced transfer guards: Sherfield and Bamisile.

Sherfield, voted as the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year by the league’s coaches last month, figures to be OU’s primary ball-handler. Along with an eye-catching 19.1 point scoring average a year ago, the senior dished 6.4 assists per game in his final season at Nevada, good for No. 4 in the nation. Moser calls Sherfield a “shot clock guy”, the kind of guard who creates scoring opportunities in a pinch.

Bamisile, meanwhile, made frequent appearances on SportsCenter’s Top 10 at George Washington and brings high-flying athleticism to the table with the Sooners. While the 6-foot-4 junior’s 16.3 points per game in 2021-22 ranked fourth in the Atlantic-10, Moser has been most impressed with Bamisile’s work on the other end of the floor in the preseason.

“Joe’s really come in and tried to make an effort defensively,” he said. “...he’s got extremely long arms, he’s got a great frame athletically. Those kind of guys can be elite defenders.”

• Tanner Groves felt the growing pains of the jump to Big 12 basketball in his first season with the Sooners. So this offseason, the 6-foot-10 big man set about transforming his body.

With as many as 15 pounds tacked on, Groves is now listed at 242 pounds with a build he now feels will have him better suited to conference play when the calendar turns to 2023.

“I just think that extra weight is definitely helping me and I’m excited to see how it translates against some Big 12 opponents,” Groves said after the Sooners’ Oct. 25 exhibition with Oklahoma City University.

Groves averaged 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in his first season in Norman after transferring from Eastern Washington.

• With a handful of challenging non conference fixtures and a place in one of men’s college basketball’s most competitive leagues, there’s tough sledding ahead for the Sooners who will play 13 games against eight teams ranked inside the AP Preseason Top 25.

OU’s slate prior to Big 12 play includes meetings with No. 16 Villanova (Dec. 3), No. 10 Arkansas (Dec. 10 in Tulsa) and No. 20 Alabama (Jan. 28, SEC/Big 12 Challenge). League play for the Sooners includes home-and-home meetings with five teams ranked in the preseason poll: T-No. 5 Kansas, T-No. 5 Baylor, No. 12 Texas, No. 14 TCU and No. 25 Texas.

Moser became the first coach in program history to notch five wins over opponents ranked inside the Top 15 in a debut season in 2021-22. Kelvin Sampson (1994-95) is the only other coach to record multiple Top 15 wins in his first season with the program.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World