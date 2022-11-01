Oklahoma men's basketball assistant Matt Brady resigns citing personal reasons

NORMAN — Six days before the Sooners' regular season opener, Oklahoma men's basketball assistant Matt Brady resigned from Porter Moser's coaching staff on Tuesday citing personal reasons, per a team release.

Brady, the former Marist and James Madison head coach, joined the Sooners' staff in June following the offseason departures of assistants David Patrick and K.T. Turner. Prior to OU, Brady had spent the past four seasons on staff at Maryland. Brady has also held previous assistant roles at Rhode Island, Wagner, Saint Joseph's and La Salle.

In his short time with the Sooners, Brady took on the nickname of "The Shot Doctor" for his work with OU's shooters. Last week, Moser dove into detail on his relationship with Brady and what he felt the 57-year old coach brought to his staff.

“I've known Matt for many years in the profession," Moser said. "He's one of those guys who you'd go to an AAU event and there’s lots of different courts, different things. And every time Matt and I ended up watching the same court and next thing you know we're sitting next to each other talking ball. So him and I have talked ball for years."

"I just think he brings a wealth of experience. He's been a head coach. I love having that experience; he’s sat in my seat before."

Brady's departure leaves OU with assistant coaches Emanuel Dildy and Ryan Humphrey. The Sooners tip off their 2022-23 season at home against Sam Houston on Nov. 7.