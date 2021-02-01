Oklahoma makes massive leap in AP Top 25 rankings

Oklahoma – powered by three consecutive wins over top 10 opponents – zoomed to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday morning.

The Sooners (11-4) moved up 15 spots, which is the largest single-week jump in program history. OU had nine-spot jumps in 1984 and 1995.

Oklahoma debuted at No. 24 in the AP poll last week after beating No. 9 Kansas. Oklahoma then defeated No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Alabama to become the second team in 25 years to beat three straight top 10 opponents.

OU will play at No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday. Game time is 8 p.m.

After the Sooners’ 66-61 win over Alabama, Lon Kruger was asked how much fun it is to coach this year’s team.

“This group has been great. To see the progress and to see them intentionally trying to get better individually …,” Kruger said. “They’ve spent a ton of time in the gym on their own, shots in the morning, shots before practice and after practice. Anytime teams invest like that, it is fun to watch them get results that they deserve.