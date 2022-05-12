Oklahoma looks to capture fourth consecutive Big 12 series in final 2022 home contests

Looking ahead: Oklahoma plays its final regular-season home contests with a three-game set against visiting West Virginia. Games are Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon). OU will play its final nonconference game at Wichita State on Monday. First pitch for that contest is 6 p.m.

Looking back: Oklahoma captured an important series win at TCU over the weekend. Oklahoma beat the Frogs 11-7 on Saturday and followed with a 5-1 triumph on Sunday.

Notable: Oklahoma has won three consecutive home series heading into this weekend, with triumphs over Kansas, Kansas State and TCU. OU was won four of six conference series overall. … Since April 2, Blake Robertson has hit .425 with 28 RBIs, 12 doubles and a home run. He has reached base in 32 straight games. … OU has 110 stolen bases this season, its most since finishing with 168 during the 1989 season.