Oklahoma looks to build off impressive victory over Arkansas

UT Arlington at Oklahoma
2 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
BSOK; KTBZ-1430
Records: UT Arlington 3-5, Oklahoma 8-2
Three storylines
Confidence builder: Elijah Harkless had 21 points and 11 rebounds against Arkansas to register his first double-double at Oklahoma. Harkless also had a team-high 16 points in the previous game against Butler.
“He had his presence felt. When your confidence is high, your presence is felt. I do think … that’s what happens a lot of time with confidence,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “Maybe it just takes one big shot or one big thing to get you going back in the right direction. I thought he played really confident against Arkansas.”
Giving due respect: OU will face UT Arlington, a Sun Belt Conference team, after a four-game stretch that included games against UCF, No. 14 Florida, Butler and No. 12 Arkansas.
How important is it for the team to not overlook the Mavericks?
“We had our best practice of the week this morning. We’re chasing something. We can’t have a letdown based on the opponent because they’re not a Power 5 school,” Moser said. “We have a lot of respect for them. Our guys do. We’ve watched a lot of film. We’ve watched how good they are defensively. It’s not about a letdown. It’s about us playing our best, us getting better.”
COVID delaying games: COVID issues forced the cancellation of games including Ohio State-Kentucky and North Carolina-UCLA (but it did set up a UNC-Kentucky game). Other games scratched include Penn State-VCU and Iona-Seton Hall.
How vigilant has Moser been with his team during this changing time?
“You see these shutdowns, how many teams in basketball have gotten shut down. It brings you back to, you have to be on top of it, be careful, take measures because you don’t want a shutdown and people getting sick and everything,” Moser said. “We have got to be back to where we’re having the precautionary measures and doing our due diligence and the things we need to do to be safe.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World