Oklahoma looks to avenge early loss against Kansas State

Kansas State at No. 20 Oklahoma
4 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
TV: BSOK
Records: Kansas State 18-9, 8-7 Big 12; OU 21-6, 10-5
Three storylines
Tunnel vision: Oklahoma has positioned itself as one of the favorites at the Big 12 Tournament and has an opportunity to host NCAA Tournament games if it finishes the season strong.
OU coach Jennie Baranczyk won’t let her team get too ahead of itself.
“I think if there’s any lesson that we’ve learned in the last week or two, it’s that it’s to stay focused on today and get better today. Because I do feel like every day, we’re taking some steps,” the first-year coach said.
Oklahoma was ranked No. 10 and tied for first in the Big 12 before a three-game losing streak ended momentum. The Sooners were able to bounce back with a 92-57 win against TCU on Wednesday.
“We’re not worried about March. We’re still in February and we've still got to finish,” Baranczyk said.
Avoiding another record: Kansas State defeated the Sooners 94-65 in Manhattan, Kansas earlier this season behind Ayoka Lee’s NCAA-record 61 points.
Baranczyk didn’t divulge a game plan for Saturday, but she understands that there has to be some changes.
“We’re going to have to do something to negate some of that,” Baranczyk said. “We also need to focus on ourselves even more than the game plan.”
Lee is averaging 23.0 points per game, which is fifth-best nationally.
Remembering the past: OU will recognize the 2002 Final Four team as well as legendary coach Sherri Coale before Saturday’s game.
OU’s Gabby Gregory smiled and said she was only two years old when that Final Four run happened. But she’s thankful for all the players who came before her.
“Looking back at those teams and everything that Sherri Coale has done in her time here has really allowed us to be as successful as we are now,” Gregory said. “And so everything that we do, we’re just thankful that they were the first ones that would do it.
“Hopefully 20 years from now, we can be coming back for our Final Four.”
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World