Oklahoma looks to avenge early loss against Kansas State

Baranczyk didn’t divulge a game plan for Saturday, but she understands that there has to be some changes.

“We’re going to have to do something to negate some of that,” Baranczyk said. “We also need to focus on ourselves even more than the game plan.”

Lee is averaging 23.0 points per game, which is fifth-best nationally.

Remembering the past: OU will recognize the 2002 Final Four team as well as legendary coach Sherri Coale before Saturday’s game.

OU’s Gabby Gregory smiled and said she was only two years old when that Final Four run happened. But she’s thankful for all the players who came before her.

“Looking back at those teams and everything that Sherri Coale has done in her time here has really allowed us to be as successful as we are now,” Gregory said. “And so everything that we do, we’re just thankful that they were the first ones that would do it.

“Hopefully 20 years from now, we can be coming back for our Final Four.”

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

