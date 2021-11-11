Oklahoma looks for continued improvement against visiting UTSA

UTSA at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

UTSA 1-0, Oklahoma 1-0

Three storylines

Good start: Porter Moser was enthusiastic in Oklahoma’s 77-59 win over Northwestern State in Tuesday’s opener. There was some early adversity, but he appreciated how his team handled the situation. “The takeaway you have to learn is you have to stay together and find ways to win when you’re not shooting well,” Moser said afterward.

Potent one-two punch: Jalen Hill and Tanner Groves combined for 30 points and 17 rebounds in the victory over NSU. It was a great debut for Groves, a transfer from Eastern Washington. Hill is taking advantage of opportunities. His 27 minutes played is the third-most in his 56-game career at OU.

Already six years: It doesn’t seem long ago that UTSA coach Steve Henson was patrolling the Oklahoma sideline as an assistant with the 2016 Final Four team. Henson has an 80-79 coaching record during his career including a season-opening, 97-66 win over Trinity (Texas) College.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

