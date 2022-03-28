Oklahoma looks for 41st consecutive victory over Wichita State

Oklahoma

Record: 29-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners will host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday before playing two games against UAB on Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

Looking back: OU took a 9-1 win at Kentucky last week — an impressive triumph on the road against a top 10 team — before claiming a three-game sweep over Big 12 foe Baylor in a weekend series. The capper was highlighted by Tiare Jennings’ walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to notch a 3-1 victory.

Notable: Oklahoma’s offense continues to shine with a .384 team batting average and a nation-best 74 home runs. … The pitching staff leads the nation with a 0.70 ERA and has 264 strikeouts. Opponents are only hitting .136 against OU. … OU has won by run rule in 24 of 29 games (83% of contests). … The last time OU faced Wichita State was in the NCAA Norman Regional. The Sooners claimed a 24-7 win to move to the round of 16. … Oklahoma has won 40 straight games against Wichita State dating back to a 4-1 loss on March 21, 1990.

— Eric Bailey

