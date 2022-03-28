 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma Softball

Oklahoma looks for 41st consecutive victory over Wichita State

Minnesota Oklahoma Softball (copy)

Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito has seven home runs and 22 RBIs for the Sooners this season.

 Alonzo Adams, for the Tulsa World

Oklahoma

Record: 29-0

Looking ahead: The Sooners will host Wichita State at 6 p.m. Tuesday before playing two games against UAB on Friday (6:30 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

Looking back: OU took a 9-1 win at Kentucky last week — an impressive triumph on the road against a top 10 team — before claiming a three-game sweep over Big 12 foe Baylor in a weekend series. The capper was highlighted by Tiare Jennings’ walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to notch a 3-1 victory.

Notable: Oklahoma’s offense continues to shine with a .384 team batting average and a nation-best 74 home runs. … The pitching staff leads the nation with a 0.70 ERA and has 264 strikeouts. Opponents are only hitting .136 against OU. … OU has won by run rule in 24 of 29 games (83% of contests). … The last time OU faced Wichita State was in the NCAA Norman Regional. The Sooners claimed a 24-7 win to move to the round of 16. … Oklahoma has won 40 straight games against Wichita State dating back to a 4-1 loss on March 21, 1990.

— Eric Bailey

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

