Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof out with biceps injury, season-ending surgery expected

NORMAN — Earlier this year, Oklahoma linebacker T.D. Roof credited Brent Venables for bringing him to the Sooners for a sixth year in college football. On Tuesday, Venables revealed that latest season in the three-time transfer’s college career is likely over before it could begin.

Roof, the son of first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, is set to undergo season-ending surgery for a biceps injury, Venables said. The 5-foot-11, 204-pound linebacker was spotted in street clothes and with his arm in a sling during Tuesday’s open practice.

“He had a biceps injury and looks like he's going to unfortunately need season-ending (surgery), but he's the only long-term guy that we have right now,” Venables said. “Have a few bumps and bruises, but nobody that’s going to miss significant time.”

Roof joined the Sooners in the offseason as part of a collection of experienced additions made by Venables and his staff in their early months in Norman.

Roof’s college career began at Georgia Tech in 2017, his father’s final season as an assistant with the program. In 2018, Roof transferred to Indiana before rejoining his father at Appalachian State in 2019, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA transfer rules. In two seasons with the Mountaineers, Roof tallied 87 tackles in 24 games.

During spring camp, Roof explained that he remained uncertain of his plans for the 2022 season into the winter up until he got a phone call from Venables with an offer to come to OU.

“When Oklahoma calls you up and says, ‘Hey, do you want to come play football for Oklahoma?’, you don't say no,” Roof said in the spring.

With 45 games of experience under his belt, Roof opened camp in line to compete for playing time within a not-yet settled group of linebackers in the middle of the Sooners' defense. His absence now hands OU its first major injury blow of the 2022 campaign.

On whether Roof could or will pursue a medical hardship waiver from the NCAA, a move which could extend Roof’s college career into next season, Venables was unsure.

“We’ll look at what all the options are,” the first-year coach said. “He’s been through a lot, been at multiple schools and nothing’s been easy for him. We’ll see. We’ll give him all kinds of opportunities based on where his heart is and after cooler heads sometimes prevail. We’ll give him another day or two to try to figure all that out.”