Oklahoma lands quarterback commit for 2023 recruiting class
  Updated
Guerin Emig and Eric Bailey talk about the latest OU-to-USC transfer with Caleb Williams possibly next; former Sooners center Ty Darlington coaching at Florida; plus updates on men's basketball

Oklahoma’s football future took a big step on Monday afternoon.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold announced his commitment to join the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. Arnold (6-2, 195 pounds) also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Arnold’s relationship with eff Lebby was a key factor. Lebby, the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator, was recruiting the Denton (Texas) Guyer High School graduate to Ole Miss, the coach's former school.

Arnold, labeled a four-star player by recruiting services, threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021, his junior season. He also rushed for 659 yards and a dozen scores.

Arnold joins two others in the 2023 recruiting class – wide receiver DeAndre Moore and center Joshua Bates.

When Lincoln Riley was OU’s coach, Rivals had ranked the Sooners as the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023. But after Riley’s departure, the program lost five of their seven commits.

