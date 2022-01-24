Oklahoma lands quarterback commit for 2023 recruiting class

Guyer High School quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) throws a pass during the first half as Denton Guyer High School played Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School in a Class 6A Division II Region I semifinal football game at The Ford Center in Frisco on Saturday, November 27, 2021. STEWART F. HOUSE/Dallas Morning News
Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) scrambles away from Denton Ryan defensive lineman MarQuice Hill (1) during the second half of a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Denton. Guyer won the game 14-7 in overtime. SMILEY N. Pool/Dallas Morning News
Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold attempts a pass against Denton Braswell during the first half in a District 5-6A high school football game played at the C.H. Collins Complex on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Denton. STEVE NURENBERG/Dallas Morning News
Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) scrambles out of the backfield to avoid the pursuit of Austin Westlake defensive back Will Courtney (16) during a first quarter rush. The two teams played their Class 6A Division ll football state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 18, 2021. STEVE HAMM/Dallas Morning News
Quarterback Jackson Arnold announced his commitment to join the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. Arnold (6-2, 195 pounds) also held offers from Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Arnold’s relationship with eff Lebby was a key factor. Lebby, the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator, was recruiting the Denton (Texas) Guyer High School graduate to Ole Miss, the coach's former school.
Arnold, labeled a four-star player by recruiting services, threw for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021, his junior season. He also rushed for 659 yards and a dozen scores.
Arnold joins two others in the 2023 recruiting class – wide receiver DeAndre Moore and center Joshua Bates.
When Lincoln Riley was OU’s coach, Rivals had ranked the Sooners as the No. 1 recruiting class in 2023. But after Riley’s departure, the program lost five of their seven commits.
A look at OU, OSU and TU football transfers announced during the 2022 offseason
OL Hunter Anthony
OL Cade Bennett
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
OL Dante Bivens
CB C.J. Coldon
WR Sam Crawford Jr.
WR Marcellus Crutchfield
WR Isaiah Epps
S Pat Fields
QB Dillon Gabriel
WR Jadon Haselwood
QB Shane Illingworth
RB Dezmon Jackson
DT Jayden Jernigan
NT Jeffery Johnson
DL Deven Lamp
DL Jonah La'ulu
DB Gabe Lemons
LS Jake Mann
DL Ian Marshall (walk-on)
S Tanner McCalister
CB Latrell McCutchin
OL McKade Mettauer
OL Monroe Mills
LB Jamal Morris
DB Trey Morrison
DL Jaxon Player
WR Matt Polk
QB Spencer Rattler
LB T.D. Roof
WR Jonathan Shepard
TE Austin Stogner
DB Kani Walker
WR Haydon Wiginton (walk-on)
QB Caleb Williams
WR Mario Williams
OL Tyrese Williams
