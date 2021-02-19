Oklahoma lands 2022 commit from Texas high school tight end

Jason Llewellyn, a 6-4, 243-pound tight end from Aledo (Texas) High School, announced his pledge to join Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class.

The senior-to-be is the first recruit by new OU assistant coach Joe Jon Finley. The Sooners didn’t sign a tight end during the 2021 cycle.

Llewellyn made the announcement via social media on Friday morning. He thanked God for guidance, his family for support and the schools that recruited him.

He wrapped up his tweet by saying: “I would like to announce that I am committed to the University of Oklahoma!!!”

He chose OU over schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Michigan.

Aledo won the Class 5A D2 state championship last season. Llewellyn had 28 catches for 453 yards and five touchdowns.

Llewellyn is the sixth commit of the Sooners’ 2022 class.

