 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma knocks off No.12 Arkansas 88-66 at BOK Center
0 Comments
top story

Oklahoma knocks off No.12 Arkansas 88-66 at BOK Center

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ou Arkansas

Oklahoma's Umoja Gibson dribbles into pressure from Arkansas' JD Notae during their game at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

 John Clanton/Tulsa World

Elijah Harkless scored 21 points to lead Oklahoma to an impressive 88-66 victory over No. 12 Arkansas in an electric atmosphere inside the BOK Center on Saturday afternoon.

It was the first of four planned neutral site meetings between the border schools-with a 50/50 allocation to both fans bases – and the first game didn’t disappoint.

The Sooners (8-2) never trailed after scoring the game’s first 10 points. OU lead 39-33 at intermission.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Arkansas (9-1) made it a one-possession game (57-54) with 9:55 to play. Oklahoma answered with a 21-3 run to take a 78-57 lead with 3:02 left in regulation.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was frustrated late in the game and was hit with back-to-back technical fouls to be ejected from the contest.

All five starters finished in double figures. Joining Harkless was Tanner Groves (16 points), Jordan Goldwire (14), Umoja Gibson (12) and Jalen Hill (11). Harkless ended with 11 rebounds.

The Sooners connected on 13 3-pointers.

Oklahoma will host UT Arlington at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.​

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster
OU Sports Extra

'99 Sooners, Part 2: Some quit, others got in the best shape of their lives. How Jerry Schmidt transformed the OU roster

  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

Editor's note: This story from 1999 is our most popular story on Tulsaworld.com today. Here's a look at the impact of Jerry Schmidt. Bob Stoops deputized Schmidt to change the culture of the place, to reshape the bodies and minds of players who until then had been spoiled with ice cream the night before games and on the way home from road trips.

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert