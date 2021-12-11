Oklahoma knocks off No.12 Arkansas 88-66 at BOK Center

Elijah Harkless scored 21 points to lead Oklahoma to an impressive 88-66 victory over No. 12 Arkansas in an electric atmosphere inside the BOK Center on Saturday afternoon.
It was the first of four planned neutral site meetings between the border schools-with a 50/50 allocation to both fans bases – and the first game didn’t disappoint.
The Sooners (8-2) never trailed after scoring the game’s first 10 points. OU lead 39-33 at intermission.
Arkansas (9-1) made it a one-possession game (57-54) with 9:55 to play. Oklahoma answered with a 21-3 run to take a 78-57 lead with 3:02 left in regulation.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was frustrated late in the game and was hit with back-to-back technical fouls to be ejected from the contest.
All five starters finished in double figures. Joining Harkless was Tanner Groves (16 points), Jordan Goldwire (14), Umoja Gibson (12) and Jalen Hill (11). Harkless ended with 11 rebounds.
The Sooners connected on 13 3-pointers.
Oklahoma will host UT Arlington at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.