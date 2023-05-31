Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Go figure, Sooner fans: Oklahoma will open Year 2 of the Brent Venables era with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

The Sooners’ Sept. 2 opener with Arkansas State is set for 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN from Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, as announced in a series of game times and television information released by the Big 12 Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

OU’s Week 1 start time is one of four kickoff times now officially set for the Sooners 2023 season, the program’s last as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Following the season-opening visit from Arkansas State, OU will host SMU at 5 p.m. on Sept. 9. The first leg of the Sooners’ home-and-home series with the Mustangs will be shown on ESPN+. OU is scheduled to visit SMU on Sept. 11, 2027.

The Sooners will travel east and close their non conference slate at Tulsa on Sept. 16. The first meeting between the schools since 2015 is set for 2:30 p.m. inside Chapman Stadium. The contest will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2.

Perhaps fitting, OU will kick off its final regular season game in the Big 12 at 11 a.m. in a Black Friday matchup with TCU on Nov. 24 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The regular season finale will be broadcast on Fox.

The Sooners open conference play at Cincinnati on Sept. 23, part of a Big 12 slate highlighted by meetings with Texas (Oct. 7), Oklahoma State (Nov. 4) and BYU (Nov. 18). The remainder of OU’s television selections and start times in the fall will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice.

