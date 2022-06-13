Oklahoma is headed to the College World Series. What was the season's turning point?

Some Oklahoma fans were upset that the Sooners didn’t get to host NCAA Tournament baseball games during the postseason.

Moments after the selection committee plotted OU’s path to the College World Series through Gainesville, Florida and Blacksburg, Virginia, Skip Johnson didn’t get upset. The Oklahoma coach said his program could only control going out and playing good baseball.

“It’s going to be a fun test and it’s going to be a good test for us,” Johnson said at the time. “It’s going to be a good opportunity for our kids to be in a different part of the world and get after it.”

The Sooners captured both regionals to advance to the CWS for the first time since 2010. Oklahoma will face Texas A&M on a time and day to be determined.

How did OU get so good, so fast?

Let’s look back at the Big 12 series loss at Oklahoma State.

The Sooners left Bedlam with an 18-12 record after dropping the final two games of the three-game set. OU lost a late lead in a game to drop the series, which also happened at Texas the previous weekend.

Communication was key during that stretch, Johnson said.

“I can remember back when we were playing Oklahoma State. It was a tough, tough battle that weekend,” Johnson said. “We blew the lead late in the game. (Assistant coaches) Reggie (Willits) and (Clay) Van Hook said we need to get (John) Spikerman in there. If we’re going to use him at the end of the year, we have to get him some at-bats.”

Spikerman missed the majority of fall ball and much of the early part of the season with a back injury. The switch-hitter is at the leadoff role and batting .327 after beginning midway through his freshman campaign.

“We knew what kind of dynamic speed that he had and what kind of player he was when we were recruiting him,” Johnson said. “We got him in there and he got healthier.”

Shifting two more freshmen around that time also paid dividends.

Cade Horton and Wallace Clark shared third base early in the season. Horton, a Norman High School graduate, missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.

Horton threw in relief before getting his first start against Pacific during Easter weekend. He became the Sooners’ third starter, which moved left-hander Chazz Martinez to the bullpen where he became the second southpaw reliever along with Braden Carmichael.

“Cade was playing a lot of third base at the time,” Johnson said. “We were using Cade on the back end. We experienced that with (former OU pitcher) Cade Cavalli. We were throwing him as a freshman on the back end and I was like ‘that’s not working.’

“We either have to start (Horton) now and keep him from playing third, even though he just played third a little bit. It slowed him down a little bit. We knew we’d need him on the weekend and he just kept getting better and better.”

Horton only allowed two hits through six innings of work in the CWS-clinching win at Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Clark, a Holland Hall graduate, showed success from his first start. He didn’t get a hit, but drove him three runs on sacrifices. He also is a disciplined hitter who takes a lot of pitches. He also has a steady glove with only four errors all season.

Oklahoma won the next five Big 12 series after the Bedlam series. OU beat Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech during that stretch.

During Memorial Day weekend, the Sooners captured the Big 12 Tournament title.

And since that Bedlam series loss, the Sooners are 24-10 with NCAA Tournament wins on the home fields of the SEC runner-up (Florida) and the ACC champion (Virginia Tech).

