Oklahoma in uncommon territory: Coming off a rare softball loss, how will the Sooners respond?

NORMAN — Oklahoma enters the week in the rare position of coming off a loss.

The Sooners’ 40-game winning streak was snapped by Texas on Saturday, and now the team must bounce back in Wednesday’s midweek game at North Texas.

The key storyline was expected to be OU pitcher Hope Trautwein’s return to a school where she set multiple records during her four-year career.

Now the big question is how do the Sooners respond?

“I think it’s just a good opportunity for us to just reset,” OU outfielder Alyssa Brito said. “I think it’s just going to motivate us even more to come out and just do our best every single game.

“I just think we’re going to just use it as a learning experience and then move on from there.”

OU coach Patty Gasso hasn’t been impressed with how the Sooners have finished off three-game series, mentioning close calls against Baylor, UAB and the Texas loss in the finale.

“The goal is to go in and not just win the series, but finish. That’s the word that we’ve been trying to use,” Gasso said. “Sundays have not been our best days on three-game sets … when we’ve been challenged, we just have not been at our best. And that’s something we’ve got to fix immediately.

“Because the third game of a series is usually the most important, especially if you haven’t taken care of business up to then … I just haven’t been a big fan of what we look like on Sunday. And that’s something we’re going to talk about.”

OU (38-1) will try to regroup in a 6:30 p.m. nonconference game against the Mean Green.

Trautwein is UNT’s career leader in ERA (2.05), wins (61), saves (15) and strikeouts per seven innings pitched (8.11). Last season, she struck out 21 batters in two different games, including a perfect game at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

What will the return be like for the right-hander?

“I had a great career there, so I have nothing but love and respect for them,” Trautwein said. “They’re a good team and they’re going to offer us some good competition. I have no doubt they are going to come out there with their best, like everyone does.”

Gasso hasn’t named a starter for Wednesday's game. Would Trautwein feel comfortable in the circle against her old teammates?

“We treat every opponent like it’s the same,” she said. “I’m sure this has happened a lot since the transfer portal (has started). But from my perspective, I’m treating it like any other opponent. I did play there for four years. So I’m very comfortable on that field. And if I do get the ball, I’m just going to run with it.”

The pitcher’s answer was what Gasso expected.

Gasso said she’s considering throwing Trautwein against UNT.

There was pressure on the pitcher during the Texas series, especially since Trautwein is from Austin and was recruited by the Longhorns. That same feeling could be felt facing her old school.

“What’s important is that these pitchers need to feel those feelings, whether it’s anxiety or nervousness or don’t feel they don’t feel the same or the same energy,” Gasso said. “They have to learn how to pitch through some tough situations.

“We haven’t talked about it yet. I don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet. But I wouldn’t be afraid to put her on the mound.”

Donihoo update: Mackenzie Donihoo didn’t make the Sooners’ road trip to Texas.

“Right now, all I can say is Lou is taking care of Lou,” the OU coach said. “And that’s what is best for Lou. And that’s’ about it. It’s kind of more personal. Just leave it at that.”

Donihoo has played in 31 games this season with 18 starts. She’s hitting .250 with one home run and 14 RBIs.

Return of Home Run Village: OU announced the return of the Home Run Village for the final two regular-season home series. The interactive fan entertainment area will be located on the lawn immediately west of Marita Hynes Field for Iowa State (April 22-23) and Oklahoma State (May 5-7).

