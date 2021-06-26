Oklahoma in review: Softball reigns supreme in unique 2020-21 athletics season

Oklahoma’s athletic year began with uncertainty.
It ended with a national championship and hope for the future.
The Women’s College World Series celebration put a bow on the 2020-21 season that started with weekly COVID-19 testing, Zoom calls with coaches and not knowing what – and when – schedules would be played.
Many of the fall sports would progress with limited capacity inside venues. Some sports were shifted from the fall to spring.
Everyone is anxious for normalcy. While waiting to see what happens next year, let’s look back at OU’s unique athletics season.
Here are five memorable moments from OU’s past athletic year.
Softball reigns supreme
Oklahoma didn’t lose back-to-back games during a 60-game season that was capped by the program’s fifth national championship.
The Sooners rewrote the Division I softball record book during a prolific 2021 season. OU set records for most home runs (161) as well as team batting average (.405), team slugging percentage (.778), and on-base percentage (.490).
OU coach Patty Gasso entered the season knowing her squad was strong.
"I knew we were good," Gasso said following a WCWS-clinching victory over Florida State. "What got us here was really good leadership, a great staff, great strength coach, great hitting coach, great pitching coach. Just surrounded with some really hardworking people.
“I think these hardworking people had so much belief in this team and they felt it daily. We practiced hard. We practiced hard daily. They'll tell you that. That's how it all pays off. It's just a lot of hard work and a lot of belief in our culture and our championship mindset and all that we put to work there."
More football rings
OU celebrated its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and hammered home a 9-2 season with an impressive 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.
The Sooners overcame two losses to start the league season and bounced back by winning eight consecutive games.
The finish sets up high expectations for the 2021 football season.
"I feel like this win specifically is going to get us going, going into next year," OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. "This is a game we wanted to come out here and coach (Lincoln) Riley said, we want to make a statement. As a group, we do that well."
Special career ends for Kruger
Just days after taking the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament, veteran coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement after a career that included 35 years and 1,106 basketball games.
He spent 10 seasons guiding the Sooners, his longest stint as a head coach. He guided OU to seven NCAA Tournaments, two Sweet Sixteens and the 2016 Final Four.
Retiring wasn’t easy. He admitted that he was going to miss coaching.
“Everything – everything – goes back to relationships. And the people we’ve been such fortunate to be around … the opportunity to do that from a time we were a player to 50 years and enjoy every day, it only happens in fairy tales. We’ve been afforded to live that fairy tale,” Kruger said.
‘Privilege of my lifetime’
Sherri Coale retired after a quarter-century building the women’s basketball program into a nationally respected program.
The coach retired after winning more than 500 games, taking the Sooners to three Final Fours, nine Sweet 16s and 10 conference championships. She said coaching at OU has been the privilege of my lifetime.
Posted above the OU locker room door were these words: “Leave your story better than you found it.”
Coale did that.
"In April of 1996, I accepted this, my dream job. As a native Oklahoman, I was pretty sure I had died and gone to Heaven. Though the task would not be for the faint of heart, I just wanted to build a program that this great state and this storied institution could be proud of. Twenty-five years later, I still cannot believe the ride Oklahoma Women's Basketball has taken me on,” Coale said.
Close calls
Oklahoma came close to adding three more national championships to the trophy case.
The men’s and women’s gymnastics teams finished as a national runners-up, as did the men’s golf program.
It’s created high expectations for 2021 across the board for OU athletics.
Coach of the year: Patty Gasso, softball
OU’s softball coach guided the Sooners to their fifth national championship. And the roster will reload in 2022, which makes them an immediate favorite next season.
Student-athlete of the year: Anastasia Webb, women’s gymnastics
Webb became the ninth gymnast in NCAA history to earn three national titles in one season (all-around, vault, floor). The 2021 Big 12 gymnast of the year, she earned first-team honors in all four events and the all-around.