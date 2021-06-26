Oklahoma in review: Softball reigns supreme in unique 2020-21 athletics season

“I think these hardworking people had so much belief in this team and they felt it daily. We practiced hard. We practiced hard daily. They'll tell you that. That's how it all pays off. It's just a lot of hard work and a lot of belief in our culture and our championship mindset and all that we put to work there."

More football rings

OU celebrated its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and hammered home a 9-2 season with an impressive 55-20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

The Sooners overcame two losses to start the league season and bounced back by winning eight consecutive games.

The finish sets up high expectations for the 2021 football season.

"I feel like this win specifically is going to get us going, going into next year," OU quarterback Spencer Rattler said. "This is a game we wanted to come out here and coach (Lincoln) Riley said, we want to make a statement. As a group, we do that well."

Special career ends for Kruger

Just days after taking the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament, veteran coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement after a career that included 35 years and 1,106 basketball games.