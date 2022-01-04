Oklahoma hosts Iowa State in first top 25 home matchup since 2017

No. 12 Iowa State at No. 23 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Records: Iowa State 12-1, 1-0 Big 12, Oklahoma 12-1, 1-0

Three storylines

Big-time matchup: Oklahoma will play in the first AP Top 25 matchup in Norman since the 2016-17 season. The Sooners appeared in the Top 25 this week for the first time since 2017. The Sooners have won nine straight contests.

High-powered offenses: Both schools rank among the top 10 in scoring offense this season. OU is averaging 89.7 points per game; Iowa State is getting 82.7 points per contest.

Familiar coaches: Jennie Baranczyk is in her first season as the Sooners’ coach, while Iowa State is led by Bill Fennelly, who is in his 27th season in Ames. Fennelly is familiar with Baranczyk, who coached for 10 years at Drake, which is just 30 minutes south of ISU.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

