Oklahoma hopes Big 12 upset win over Baylor may be first step in march to madness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — March may be meant for madness and Moser.

Oklahoma defeated Baylor 72-67 to deliver the biggest upset of the Big 12 Tournament’s quarterfinal round on Thursday night.

The triumph keeps Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament dream alive entering Friday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinal game against the Iowa State-Texas Tech survivor of Thursday’s late game.

Porter Moser’s tournament success in March led to his hiring as Oklahoma’s coach. While the media will point to him, Moser was quick to credit his basketball roster for winning its fourth straight game.

“We’re confident, we’re hot, and that was a huge win for us,” Moser said. “People counted us out and we started one at a time, beating Oklahoma State then West Virginia. They had to go to Kansas State on their senior night and they won that.

“But it’s a testament to close this group on how close they’re becoming and how resilient they are becoming of blocking out the outside noise and focusing on what we need to do to win games.”

Crunch time has been the Sooners’ Achilles’ heel. Finishing opponents has been difficult this season and led to some close losses.

When Jalen Hill’s layup made it 61-54 with 4:20 remaining in regulation, Sooner Nation probably felt good, but not 100% confident. Just 73 seconds — and two OU turnovers against the press — and the Oklahoma lead dipped to 3:27 left. After trading baskets, the Sooners led 63-62 with 2:45 to play.

With an arena filled with Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State fans pulling for the underdog, OU would score seven straight points to seal the win. Jordan Goldwire’s pullup jumper in the paint, Umoja Gibson’s traditional 3-point play and Jacob Groves’ two free throws made it 70-62 with 33 seconds to go.

Finishing strong wasn’t an issue against the Bears, who entered the contest ranked third nationally and likely headed to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

“The first thing is it all starts on defense. I mean, regardless of how we’re doing on offense, if we’re getting stops we’re going to maintain that lead. That was huge for us, just defending and then finishing the play with a rebound, which is big,” Jacob Groves said.

“Then obviously we had huge guys step up, like Umoja Gibson with that and-1. Ethan had a couple of unbelievable passes towards the end to Jalen (Hill) down low.

“So we’re just making plays, winning plays when winning plays need to be made was really what it was down the stretch.”

Baylor (26-6) was held to just 38.5% shooting.

Groves led the team with 15 points and nine rebounds. Gibson (14), Marvin Johnson (12), Hill (10) and Goldwire (10) also finished in double figures.

Oklahoma started the game strong and scored the first seven points. But a late Baylor first-half run — aided by 11 turnovers by the Sooners — helped the Bears enjoy a 33-27 lead at intermission.

“We knew that was probably our biggest downfall in the first half, was the turnovers,” Ethan Chargois said. “So coming out of halftime we wanted to focus on cutting those down and just being smart and take care of the ball, and I feel like we did that a lot better in the second half.”

OU had only five turnovers after halftime.

The Sooners connected on 11 3-pointers, with Groves leading the way with a trio of treys.

Oklahoma may still be on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament, but Moser will continue to defend his team.

“Look at our strength of schedule. Look at every rating on that,” he said. “How many teams have three or four wins in the top four line? We just knocked off one of the top teams on the one line, so could have very well been in there.

“So I know our case for our team. We’re in the hardest conference in the country. We have the hardest schedule in the country. We schedule up. Our ratings, our everything is elite.

“I will be ready to talk on that. We’re focused on winning this tournament. We’re focused on that, and that’s what our mind and our focus is on.”

OKLAHOMA 72, NO. 3 BAYLOR 67

OKLAHOMA (18-14): T.Groves 2-4 0-0 5, Hill 5-10 0-1 10, Gibson 4-11 5-6 14, Goldwire 4-12 0-0 10, J.Groves 5-7 2-2 15, Chargois 1-1 0-0 3, Johnson 4-5 2-3 12, Noland 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-51 9-12 72.

BAYLOR (26-6): Thamba 4-6 2-2 10, Akinjo 6-16 4-5 16, Flagler 1-10 0-0 2, Brown 3-6 0-0 7, Mayer 3-8 4-4 10, Sochan 4-11 4-5 13, Bonner 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 25-65 14-16 67.

Halftime: Baylor 33-27. 3-point goals: Oklahoma 11-21 (J.Groves 3-5, Goldwire 2-2, Johnson 2-3, Chargois 1-1, Noland 1-1, T.Groves 1-2, Gibson 1-5, Hill 0-2), Baylor 3-22 (Brown 1-1, Bonner 1-3, Sochan 1-5, Akinjo 0-3, Mayer 0-4, Flagler 0-6). Rebounds: Oklahoma 33 (J.Groves 9), Baylor 30 (Sochan 9). Assists: Oklahoma 18 (Goldwire 6), Baylor 11 (Flagler 4). Total fouls: Oklahoma 17, Baylor 17.

