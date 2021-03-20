Oklahoma holds off Missouri at NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- No. 8 seed Oklahoma held off a late run from ninth-seeded Missouri to prevail 72-68 and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

On Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Sooners led by eight with 68 seconds left before Dru Smith hit two 3-pointers in the final minute as part of a 20-point performance.

After a blocked shot, the Tigers had possession with 17 seconds to go. OU fouled and managed to secure the rebound on the second free throw.

The Sooners (16-10) will play No. 1 Gonzaga or No. 16 Norfolk State on Monday.

OU fell behind by as many as seven early and trailed 27-26 at halftime. As part of a 12-2 run, the Sooners went up 38-29 on a 3-pointer from Manek in the opening minutes of the second half.

Missouri strung together a 12-2 run, retaking the lead 41-40 on a jumper from Javon Pickett. The game was back and forth for much of the remainder.

Austin Reaves led OU with 23 points and Manek scored 19.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.