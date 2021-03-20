Oklahoma holds off Missouri at NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga next

INDIANAPOLIS — Oklahoma’s postgame celebration went beyond Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night.
De’Vion Harmon — isolated in a hotel room a few miles away after testing positive for COVID-19 — joined his teammates and even poured water on himself after the Sooners’ 72-68 win over Missouri in an NCAA Tournament first-round game.
“There’s nothing better in sports than those spontaneous locker room celebrations. You can’t practice them,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “You can’t express how they feel, the look of satisfaction on the players’ faces and they had De’Vion on FaceTime while that was going on and he had the biggest smile.”
OU (16-10) will play top-seeded Gonzaga on Monday. Gonzaga defeated No. 16 Norfolk State 98-55 Saturday. Time and site of the game will be determined Sunday.
With OU’s win, three Oklahoma teams advance to the second round for the first time since OU, OSU and Tulsa did so in 2003.
Jalen Hill drew the start in Harmon’s absence. The sophomore made his NCAA Tournament debut a special one by making some plays that show up in the stat sheet, and some that won’t.
“The first couple of minutes had my nerves, but once I got the nerves out, I felt great,” Hill said. “I felt great at the end of the game in helping my teammates get an opportunity to win.”
Hill made two free throws with 1.3 seconds left to finally lock out the Tigers, who cut an eight-point deficit to two points in the final minute.
Perhaps the best sight for OU fans was seeing their favorite team finally finish a game. They entered March Madness with five losses in six games with every setback not determined until the final minutes.
Against Missouri (16-10), the eighth-seeded Sooners scored on seven of their last eight possessions.
“Closing the game like that is major. You win a lot of those games when you do the things that we did down the stretch,” said Austin Reaves, who scored a game-high 23 points. “Coach put us in really good positions to be successful, and everybody just really come together and made good plays down the stretch.”
Dru Smith hit two free throws to cut the Oklahoma lead to 58-57 with 3:44 remaining.
That’s when Hill made another game-changing play.
OU had a set play called for a Reaves-to-Hill alley-oop. The pass was off-target (“horrible pass,” Reaves said after the game) and Hill had to yank it down. When the defense collapsed, he found Brady Manek spotting up on the wing.
Manek swished a 3-pointer to extend the lead and send the crimson-and-cream section of the vast football stadium into a frenzy.
“The first person I saw was Brady. I trusted him. I knew it was going to go in before it even left his hands,” Hill said. “That was a big-time bucket and it put us up at the time.”
Reaves was impressed with Hill’s effort, which included four points, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. He was also responsible for doubling Mizzou post player Jeremiah Tilmon.
“He stepped into a big-time role on a big-time stage and did what he does. We’ve known he’s capable of doing those things through the whole year,” Reaves said. “With De’Vion out, he got the opportunity to step up and do those things. He had really good positions down the stretch and the whole game, just to be really solid on the defensive end. Really just stuck to coach’s game plan and he was really major for us tonight.”
It wasn’t just Harmon, Reaves said. It was also the play of Victor Iwuakor and Elijah Harkless, who also were making their NCAA Tournament debuts.
“Really everybody on the team, we have faith in,” Reaves said. “I know EJ’s not really a young guy, but first time on a stage like this and played a phenomenal basketball game. Couldn’t say enough about his performance. Everybody’s performance, we really just gutted out a win.”
Harkless made an important game-altering decision in the final moments. The stat sheet shows he committed a foul, but it was a smart one.
OU led 70-67 as the seconds ticked toward zero. Instead of allowing the Tigers to launch a potential game-tying 3-pointer, Harkless fouled Drew Buggs with 2.5 seconds left. Buggs made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second one, which was rebounded by Hill. The OU player then made two free throws to ice the victory.
When was the decision to foul made?
“Teams practice that, of course, a lot, and we do. Kind of use that six-second mark,” Kruger said. “We talked about it in the huddle. Regardless of what happens in the free throws, any time the clock gets under six … It’s one thing to talk about it.
“Jalen Hill did that once in a game earlier this year, real nice heads-up play, and Elijah made a very good, heads-up play right there.
Manek made five 3-pointers to get to 19 points. Harkless finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.