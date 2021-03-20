Oklahoma holds off Missouri at NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga next

“The first person I saw was Brady. I trusted him. I knew it was going to go in before it even left his hands,” Hill said. “That was a big-time bucket and it put us up at the time.”

Reaves was impressed with Hill’s effort, which included four points, four rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes. He was also responsible for doubling Mizzou post player Jeremiah Tilmon.

“He stepped into a big-time role on a big-time stage and did what he does. We’ve known he’s capable of doing those things through the whole year,” Reaves said. “With De’Vion out, he got the opportunity to step up and do those things. He had really good positions down the stretch and the whole game, just to be really solid on the defensive end. Really just stuck to coach’s game plan and he was really major for us tonight.”

It wasn’t just Harmon, Reaves said. It was also the play of Victor Iwuakor and Elijah Harkless, who also were making their NCAA Tournament debuts.

“Really everybody on the team, we have faith in,” Reaves said. “I know EJ’s not really a young guy, but first time on a stage like this and played a phenomenal basketball game. Couldn’t say enough about his performance. Everybody’s performance, we really just gutted out a win.”