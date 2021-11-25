Oklahoma held Houston Baptist to 40 points, an OU opponent's lowest total in seven seasons

Oklahoma overcame a slow first half to capture a 57-40 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.
The win improves the Sooners to 5-1 this season. Houston Baptist, from the Southland Conference, falls to 1-4 in the 2021-22 campaign.
Key moment: Oklahoma trailed 27-18 late in the first half before scoring 22 consecutive points to seize control of the nonconference game.
Key stat: The Sooners only allowed 40 points, which is the lowest for an opponent since picking up an 81-36 win against Texas Tech in the 2014-15 season.
Player of the game: Elijah Harkless (13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists)
Harkless had a strong second half, highlighted by a crossover move and driving layup that floored a defender.
Quotables
“I’m equally low about the first half and equally high for the second half. No, I didn’t see it coming. We obviously had a hangover for the tournament. And the issue was we let our offense dictate our defense again when we’re missing shots.” – Porter Moser, whose team was trailing 27-18 in the first half, allowed 13 second-half points.
“(Elijah Harkless’) energy was contagious. We switch everything one through four and he was getting after whoever he was guarding and made it tough for them. He was able to get to the foul line. He’s a leader on the team. He has a voice. He comes every day and puts work in. That’s a guy I respect a lot and I’m happy to have him on my team.” – Jordan Goldwire on Elijah Harkless’ game
"That's something that we can control every night. Coach Moser made a big emphasis on that. Don't let our offense dictate our defense. We can control our defense every single night. We can't control our (offense). If the ball isn't falling, sometimes it just doesn't fall that night. The defense, we can have that every single possession. I just think we put an emphasis on that, and we did really well as a team in that part. It just created offense for us." – Elijah Harkless on how the defense got the offense going.
Up next: Oklahoma will play its first true road game when it plays at UCF. Tipoff is 1 p.m. Saturday.