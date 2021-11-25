Oklahoma held Houston Baptist to 40 points, an OU opponent's lowest total in seven seasons

Oklahoma overcame a slow first half to capture a 57-40 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.

The win improves the Sooners to 5-1 this season. Houston Baptist, from the Southland Conference, falls to 1-4 in the 2021-22 campaign.

Key moment: Oklahoma trailed 27-18 late in the first half before scoring 22 consecutive points to seize control of the nonconference game.

Key stat: The Sooners only allowed 40 points, which is the lowest for an opponent since picking up an 81-36 win against Texas Tech in the 2014-15 season.

Player of the game: Elijah Harkless (13 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists)

Harkless had a strong second half, highlighted by a crossover move and driving layup that floored a defender.

Quotables

“I’m equally low about the first half and equally high for the second half. No, I didn’t see it coming. We obviously had a hangover for the tournament. And the issue was we let our offense dictate our defense again when we’re missing shots.” – Porter Moser, whose team was trailing 27-18 in the first half, allowed 13 second-half points.