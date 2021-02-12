Oklahoma heads to West Virginia to play yet another top 15 opponent

Oklahoma has only played one basketball game during the past 11 days.
It’s not typical entering the final weeks heading into March Madness, but COVID-19 protocols have changed the rules. With Wednesday’s game against Baylor postponed, the Sooners have only faced one other opponent (a home win over Iowa State) since Feb. 1.
OU coach Lon Kruger doesn’t have any concerns entering Saturday’s noon game at No. 14 West Virginia. He said the team has had good practices entering the Big 12 contest.
“To their credit, they’ve locked in and tried to get better during this week that we didn’t have a ball game,” Kruger said. “It was little shorter practices and got a chance to recover as well. I’m not concerned about the layoff in terms of a ball game or not.
“We’re at that point of the season where we are getting a lot of reps in practice. It’s not like they are unfamiliar with the game-day routine or getting ready to play a top-15 opponent.”
Oklahoma's game at West Virginia will mark the fifth time in the past six outings that the Sooners have faced a ranked opponent. OU is 3-1 against Top 25 teams during that span.
Saturday begins a schedule stretch that includes four of the next five games played on the road. After facing the Mountaineers, OU hosts Texas (Feb. 16) before traveling to Iowa State (Feb. 20), Kansas State (Feb. 23) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 25).
Kruger said road games this season haven’t been the same with fan attendance limited. He added that his players have fared well away from the Lloyd Noble Center.
“We haven't really had any games on the road where we haven't played well. You can probably go back to Xavier back in December where we didn't feel (good) about that performance at all,” Kruger said, pointing toward a 99-77 loss. “But that was the second or third game of the year, and we learned a lot from it.
“We've been pretty consistent with our lining up and competing, and we've been a little inconsistent making shots or not, but as far as the level of competition and the focus and all that, this group's been pretty consistent.”
Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) will welcome Alondes Williams back to the lineup. The senior guard had missed the past three games due to a positive COVID test.
Brady Manek, another starter, took time to return from his positive test in mid-January. He’s coming off a strong game in the 79-72 win over Iowa State. The senior made his first start since his return and finished with a career-high 15 rebounds and personal-best four assists to go along with nine points.
“To Brady’s credit, he’s recognized how he can be most effective in getting production and helping the team,” Kruger said. “I thought his second half against Iowa State was terrific. He rebounded everything and did a great job defensively in the post. He scored at the other end. Not only in 3s, he passed the ball well out of the post. Just all around, certainly since the COVID situation, it was his best all-around game.”
Kruger said Williams received more time with an open week to practice.
“He bounced back well. Not physically behind. He’s got his bounce, he’s got his pop to his step, he’s not dragging around from the COVID at all,” Kruger said. “Cardio-wise, it will take him a little while to get back to where he was but he doesn’t have to play a lot of minutes. He’ll definitely be ready on Saturday to give us some minutes in critical situations.”