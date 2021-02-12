Oklahoma heads to West Virginia to play yet another top 15 opponent

Kruger said road games this season haven’t been the same with fan attendance limited. He added that his players have fared well away from the Lloyd Noble Center.

“We haven't really had any games on the road where we haven't played well. You can probably go back to Xavier back in December where we didn't feel (good) about that performance at all,” Kruger said, pointing toward a 99-77 loss. “But that was the second or third game of the year, and we learned a lot from it.

“We've been pretty consistent with our lining up and competing, and we've been a little inconsistent making shots or not, but as far as the level of competition and the focus and all that, this group's been pretty consistent.”

Oklahoma (12-5, 7-4 Big 12) will welcome Alondes Williams back to the lineup. The senior guard had missed the past three games due to a positive COVID test.

Brady Manek, another starter, took time to return from his positive test in mid-January. He’s coming off a strong game in the 79-72 win over Iowa State. The senior made his first start since his return and finished with a career-high 15 rebounds and personal-best four assists to go along with nine points.