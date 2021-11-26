 Skip to main content
Oklahoma heads to UCF for season's first true road game
OU MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma heads to UCF for season's first true road game

OU teams celebrate basket during season opener

Oklahoma will play its first true road trip when it travels to UCF on Saturday.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma at UCF

1 p.m. Saturday, Orlando, Fla.

ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 5-1, UCF 4-0

Three storylines

Entering enemy territory: Oklahoma will play its only true road game before Big 12 play begins on New Year’s Day. The Sooners will face a UCF team that brings back plenty of experience and points from last season. The Knights are coached by Johnny Dawkins.

Scouting UCF: OU coach Porter Moser hadn’t had time to dig deep into UCF, but he did have some initial thoughts on Wednesday: “They got almost everybody back. They can really shoot it. They play fast. They shoot the 3 quick in transition, but they're older, veteran, winning team and it's going to be a great game for us on the road.”

Leading the Sooners: Tanner Groves is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Umoja Gibson (11.0 points per game) and Jordan Goldwire (9.7) are also helping the scoring load. Jalen Hill is averaging 8.5 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

