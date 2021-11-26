Oklahoma heads to UCF for season's first true road game

Oklahoma at UCF
1 p.m. Saturday, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma 5-1, UCF 4-0
Three storylines
Entering enemy territory: Oklahoma will play its only true road game before Big 12 play begins on New Year’s Day. The Sooners will face a UCF team that brings back plenty of experience and points from last season. The Knights are coached by Johnny Dawkins.
Scouting UCF: OU coach Porter Moser hadn’t had time to dig deep into UCF, but he did have some initial thoughts on Wednesday: “They got almost everybody back. They can really shoot it. They play fast. They shoot the 3 quick in transition, but they're older, veteran, winning team and it's going to be a great game for us on the road.”
Leading the Sooners: Tanner Groves is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Umoja Gibson (11.0 points per game) and Jordan Goldwire (9.7) are also helping the scoring load. Jalen Hill is averaging 8.5 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
