Oklahoma heads to UCF for season's first true road game

Oklahoma at UCF

Three storylines

Entering enemy territory: Oklahoma will play its only true road game before Big 12 play begins on New Year’s Day. The Sooners will face a UCF team that brings back plenty of experience and points from last season. The Knights are coached by Johnny Dawkins.

Scouting UCF: OU coach Porter Moser hadn’t had time to dig deep into UCF, but he did have some initial thoughts on Wednesday: “They got almost everybody back. They can really shoot it. They play fast. They shoot the 3 quick in transition, but they're older, veteran, winning team and it's going to be a great game for us on the road.”