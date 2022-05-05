 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Oklahoma heads to TCU aiming to move up in Big 12 baseball standings

Record: 27-16

Looking ahead: Oklahoma heads to Fort Worth for a three-game series at TCU. Games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Looking back: The Sooners took two of three games in a conference series against Kansas State, scoring 43 runs during the weekend. OU dropped a 10-1 decision at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.

Notable: Oklahoma is tied for fourth place with West Virginia in the league standings. TCU is in second place. … The Sooners are hitting .300 as a team, which ranks second in the league. Blake Robertson is hitting .384, which is fourth in the league. Peyton Graham (.345) and Tanner Tredaway (.341) rank ninth and 10th, respectively. … Opponents are hitting only .229 against Jake Bennett, who has a 3.29 ERA in 65⅔ innings.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

