Oklahoma heads to California with eyes on Jocelyn Alo's home run record chase

Record: 10-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will take part in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. OU will play Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5) on Friday, Arizona (noon) and Tennessee (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday and Utah (11 a.m.) on Sunday. OU will host its home opener against Minnesota at 5 p.m. Monday.

Looking back: The Sooners continued their dominance with five victories in the Houston Classic to improve their unbeaten record to 10-0. Each game was won in five innings and Oklahoma outscored the competition 55-1.

Notable: Jocelyn Alo hit five home runs to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 55. She was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I player of the week for the accomplishment. … OU’s team batting average of .397 was the nation’s second-best behind Louisiana (.453). … As a team, OU is hitting 2.5 home runs per game, which is ahead of No. 2 Duke (2.2 HRs per game). … Oklahoma is the only school in the country which hasn’t allowed an earned run.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

