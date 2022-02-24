 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma heads to California with eyes on Jocelyn Alo's home run record chase
Oklahoma Softball

  • Updated
OU SUPER REGIONAL NCAA SOFTBALL (copy)

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso (shown her slapping hands with Grace Green) has watched her team average 2.5 home runs per game, which leads the nation.

 BRYAN TERRY

Record: 10-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will take part in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. OU will play Cal State Fullerton (2:30 p.m.) and Long Beach State (5) on Friday, Arizona (noon) and Tennessee (2:30 p.m.) on Saturday and Utah (11 a.m.) on Sunday. OU will host its home opener against Minnesota at 5 p.m. Monday.

Looking back: The Sooners continued their dominance with five victories in the Houston Classic to improve their unbeaten record to 10-0. Each game was won in five innings and Oklahoma outscored the competition 55-1.

Notable: Jocelyn Alo hit five home runs to tie Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA career record of 55. She was named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Division I player of the week for the accomplishment. … OU’s team batting average of .397 was the nation’s second-best behind Louisiana (.453). … As a team, OU is hitting 2.5 home runs per game, which is ahead of No. 2 Duke (2.2 HRs per game). … Oklahoma is the only school in the country which hasn’t allowed an earned run.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

