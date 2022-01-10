Oklahoma heads south of Red River to challenge No. 21 Texas

Rare road game: The Sooners have only played two “true” road games this season. OU won 65-62 in a late-game November thriller at UCF and lost 84-74 at top-ranked Baylor last week.

On Tuesday, it will play in its third hostile environment in a rivalry game. Does Moser think his team learned a bunch from the two previous road wins?

“You've got to stay focused, you've got to be able to handle runs. I thought we were able to handle runs and bounce back at Baylor. We're going to have to handle a run, Texas is going to go on runs, they always do. So we've got to be able to handle those,” Moser said. “We've got to be able to handle their defensive pressure. Whether you're home or away, Texas is going to guard the same way. They're going to get up and blow things up, they're going to be all up in you, you've got to be able to handle that defensive pressure that Texas is going to give you.”

Betting on Bijan: Freshman Bijan Cortes is coming off his best game. In the final nine minutes of the Iowa State win, he had a career-high five assists to help OU complete a comeback.

Moser said Cortes is maturing as a player in terms of accentuating his strengths while focusing on improving his weaknesses.

“He’s getting his voice into the game, as point guards have to do. You can’t be a quiet point guard. I think sometimes when you are a freshman, you are overthinking. Being quiet is a natural byproduct of overthinking. I think he’s now starting to facilitate, he’s confident, he’s getting his voice into the game,” Moser said.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

