Oklahoma has Georgia erased from 2023 home schedule, as ordered by SEC

Oklahoma’s scheduled nonconference games against Georgia (2023) and Tennessee (2024) will be postponed due to the Sooners’ future move to the Southeastern Conference.
The directive comes from the SEC. In a statement, the league said they will be postponed “because the transition of Oklahoma to the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual nonconference home-and-home appearance obligations.”
The SEC statement added that the Sooners’ return trips were “scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025.”
Moments after Wednesday’s announcement, OU announced a home-and-home series with SMU to replace the Georgia series. The return trip was scheduled for 2027.
OU will host SMU on Sept. 9, 2023.
"We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules," OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses."
"And we're grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling."
Castiglione is also working to replace the home-and-home series with Tennessee. The Sooners were scheduled for a trip to Knoxville in 2024 with a future date for a home game to be negotiated. The first game of the OU-UT series was supposed to be in Norman during the 2020 campaign which was interrupted by COVID.
OU’s nonconference games in 2023 are against visiting Arkansas State (Sept. 2) and at Tulsa (Sept. 16).
January 2018 photos: OU versus Georgia in the Rose Bowl
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) walks to his sideline as Georgia players celebrate after Oklahoma's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) reaches the ball over the goal line while being tackled by Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) stumbles after being hit by Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray (right) tackles Georgia running back Sony Michel during the Sooners’ loss in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, Monday in Pasadena, California. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (right) attempts to tackle Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) tackles Georgia Bulldogs tight end Charlie Woerner (89) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) fails to catch a pass while being defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) and Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) falls into the end zone after being tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) attempts a pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) falls into the end zone after being tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) fails to catch a pass while being defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Aaron Davis (35) and Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) walks to his sideline as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Keyon Brown (11) celebrates after Oklahoma's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
BAKER MAYFIELD
It is expected that OU's Baker Mayfield will be a first-round selection during Thursday's first round of the NFL draft. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood (13) and Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) react as flags are thrown for defensive pass interference on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks towards fans after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks towards fans after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) claps towards fans after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield acknowledges fans as he walks off the field after the Sooners’ 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood (13) and Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) react as flags are thrown for defensive pass interference on an incomplete pass in the end zone during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs for a touchdown against Oklahoma during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) walks to his sideline as Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Kendall Baker (65) celebrates after Oklahoma's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hugs a supporter after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks towards fans after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Steven Parker (10) runs a fumble back for a touchdown against Georgia during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the team bus before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the stadium during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans wait in line to see team busses arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans watch as a helicopter flies overhead while waiting for their team to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) carries a sign that reads "Pretenders" while walking into the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Okahoma fans cheer while waiting for team busses to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Patrick Ridens, of Denver, Colo., holds up the number one while walking through a crowd of fans before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Paulina Rivera, of Mexico City, and Octavio Danis, of Los Angeles, take photos as the Oklahoma's team busses arrive during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Heahter Yost, of Yukon, Courtney Caswell, of Pottsboro, Texas, and Kahner Green, of Ardmore, cheer while waiting for Oklahoma team busses to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks into the stadium during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Okahoma fans cheer while waiting for team busses to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fans wait in line to enter the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Security guards stand a their posts before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fans wait in line to enter the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans wait in line to see team busses arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fans wait in line to enter the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Paulina Rivera, of Mexico City, and Octavio Danis, of Los Angeles, take photos as the Oklahoma's team busses arrive during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown, walking into the stadium for the Rose Bowl game on Monday, announced Wednesday that he was leaving for the NFL. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Orlando Brown walks into the stadium during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Security guards stand a their posts before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fans wait in line to enter the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) carries a sign that reads "Pretenders" while walking into the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Heahter Yost, of Yukon, Courtney Caswell, of Pottsboro, Texas, and Kahner Green, of Ardmore, cheer while waiting for team busses to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
An Oklahoma fan stands on a platform while waiting for his team to show up before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans watch as a helicopter flies overhead while waiting for their team to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
An Oklahoma fan holds up a sign, intended for Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield, while waiting for the team to arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Patrick Ridens, of Denver, Colo., holds up the number one while walking through a crowd of fans before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans take photos as team busses pull up to drop players off before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans wait in line to see team busses arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) carries a sign that reads "Pretenders" while walking into the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fans wait in line to enter the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans wait in line to see team busses arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Paulina Rivera, of Mexico City, and Octavio Danis, of Los Angeles, take photos as the Oklahoma's team busses arrive during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Patrick Ridens, of Denver, Colo., holds up the number one while walking through a crowd of fans before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans take photos while players walk into the stadium before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans wait in line to see team busses arrive before the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood (13) attempts to break up a touchdown catch by Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. Norwood would be called for defensive pass interference. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs for a touchdown against Oklahoma during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after Oklahoma's 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Steven Parker (10) runs a fumble back for a touchdown against Georgia during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyler Clark (52) and linebacker D'Andre Walker (15) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) makes a catch over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyrique McGhee (26) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm drops back to pass while being pressured by Oklahoma’s D.J. Ward during the Sooners’ loss in the Rose Bowl on Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) gets swallowed up by Georgia defenders during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Caleb Kelly (19) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe (72) walk to their sideline as Georgia players celebrate after Oklahoma's to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebackers Kenneth Murray (9) and Emmanuel Beal (14) tackle Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets hit by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter (45) after throwing a pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyler Clark (52) and linebacker D'Andre Walker (15) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) runs past Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) and Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Will Johnson (12) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) watches as running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs the ball against Georgia during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia running back Nick Chubb breaks free during the Bulldogs’ win against Oklahoma during the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff, semifinal on Monday. Chubb was part of a Georgia rushing attack that rushed for 317 yards on 34 carries — a 9.3-yard average. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3), defensive lineman Julian Rochester (5) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gets sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3), defensive lineman Julian Rochester (5) and linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) against Georgia during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gets up ended while running the ball during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown, a big-play threat who led the Sooners with 1,095 yards receiving this season, runs past Georgia defenders during the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
A fan attempts to film fireworks during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gets tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Steven Parker (10) pumps up the crowd during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
An Oklahoma fan celebrates during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Lincoln Riley
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown during Oklahoma’s loss in the Rose Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, on Jan. 1, 2018. Riley said there were plays he liked and didn’t like in the game.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners tight end Mark Andrews (81) fails to catch a pass while being defended Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tyrique McGhee (26) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) walks to the sideline after a Georgia touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Members of the color guard runs of the field after their performance during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Cassidy Schweiger, of Chatsworth, Cali., watches pre game warmups during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood (13) high fives Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Austin Seibert (43) after his missed kick in double overtime during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to teammates during a time out during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Fireworks shoot through the sky during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma sophomore cornerback Parnell Motley (right) attempts to tackle Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin during the Rose Bowl game on Monday in Pasadena, Calif. Coach Lincoln Riley and the Sooners will lose some key players and will need to reload for 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Deandre Baker (18) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. The play was called back because of an offside penalty. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
The Oklahoma walks towards the sideline after third quarter during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma cheerleader Zach Wallis, of Broken Brow, during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
An Oklahoma cheerleader cheers while wearing a Rose Bowl headpin during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) gets tackled by a group of Georgia defenders during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia running back Sony Michel is tackled by OU’s defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo during the Rose Bowl on Monday. The game on ESPN drew 26.8 million viewers. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma fans cheers after a touchdown call is confirmed during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Norwood (13) high fives Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Austin Seibert (43) after his missed kick in double overtime during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball while Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Riley Ridley (8) blocks Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stumbles after being tripped up by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker David Marshall (51) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Parnell Motley (11) attempts Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
A member of the Oklahoma spirit squad waves an Oklahoma flag after a touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) high fives Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jordan Smallwood (17) during warm ups during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Emmanuel Beal (14) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Javon Wims (6) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley coaches during Oklahoma’s loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Riley was named the Football Writers of America Association’s First-Year Coach of the Year on Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) attempts a pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) hugs Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Erick Wren (58) after scoring a touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (left) stares down Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker during the Rose Bowl. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) runs through an attempted tackle by Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Jordan Thomas (7) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) celebrates with a coach after a defensive stop during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
A member of the Oklahoma spirit squad waves an Oklahoma flag after a touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs passed Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (13) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (9) celebrates after an Oklahoma touchdown during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, talking to officials during the Rose Bowl game against Georgia on Jan. 1, says OU looks to improve in three areas: coaching, playing and recruiting. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia fans sit in the stands during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) signals an incomplete pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) thwos a pass during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson runs passed Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during the Rose Bowl earlier this year. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners fullback Dimitri Flowers (36), linebacker Emmanuel Beal (14), and running back Marcelias Sutton (21) tackle Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (4) during a kick return during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners fullback Dimitri Flowers (36) runs after making a catch during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Kenneth Mann (55) attempts to tip a pass from Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Former OU fullback Dimitri Flowers fights through a tackle by Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy during the Rose Bowl. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks toward fans after Oklahoma’s 54-48 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Ian Maule Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gets up ended while running the ball during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs past Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (78) during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2018-01-02 sp-rosebowl
Oklahoma Sooners running back Rodney Anderson (24) runs the ball during the Rose Bowl game, a College Football Playoff Semifinal, between Oklahoma Sooners and Georgia Bulldogs at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Cali. on Monday, January 01, 2018. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!