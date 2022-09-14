Oklahoma has Georgia erased from 2023 home schedule, as ordered by SEC

Oklahoma’s scheduled nonconference games against Georgia (2023) and Tennessee (2024) will be postponed due to the Sooners’ future move to the Southeastern Conference.

The directive comes from the SEC. In a statement, the league said they will be postponed “because the transition of Oklahoma to the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual nonconference home-and-home appearance obligations.”

The SEC statement added that the Sooners’ return trips were “scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025.”

Moments after Wednesday’s announcement, OU announced a home-and-home series with SMU to replace the Georgia series. The return trip was scheduled for 2027.

OU will host SMU on Sept. 9, 2023.

"We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules," OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses."

"And we're grateful to be able to fill the Georgia scheduling gap with the series against SMU, a program that has won 25 games over the last three seasons. Special thanks to SMU Athletics Director Rick Hart for his cooperation during this shift in scheduling."

Castiglione is also working to replace the home-and-home series with Tennessee. The Sooners were scheduled for a trip to Knoxville in 2024 with a future date for a home game to be negotiated. The first game of the OU-UT series was supposed to be in Norman during the 2020 campaign which was interrupted by COVID.

OU’s nonconference games in 2023 are against visiting Arkansas State (Sept. 2) and at Tulsa (Sept. 16).