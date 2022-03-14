Oklahoma getting over 'gut-punch' snub of NCAA Tournament, sets sights on NIT

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s basketball program suffered a gut-punch when it didn’t make the NCAA Tournament field.

Those were coach Porter Moser’s words, describing that instant feeling when the last name among the 68 teams revealed Sunday didn’t include OU.

The bright side is basketball continues for the Sooners in the NIT. It’s a quick turnaround with Tuesday’s 6 p.m. home game against Missouri State.

“For me, big picture, we’re still playing in postseason,” Moser said Monday. “Obviously, I’m not naïve, our hearts were on going to the NCAA Tournament. That’s where our hearts are. That’s what we were working so hard for.

“And so yeah, there’s a level of, man, just getting punched in the gut. When you are sitting there and the final name goes up and you’re not up there. That’s a hard feeling when you invest so much. That’s what I think people can’t understand unless you wear the jersey or if you are sitting there — it’s how much you invest.”

The pain, Moser said, hurts even more when he thinks about how his players came together under a new coach and also how the team had to regroup after losing key starter Elijah Harkless to a knee injury in the final weeks of the regular season.

“They tried to work with a new coach, new players, new teammates. They’ve had to go through the gauntlet of the No. 1 conference in the country, the No. 2 ranked schedule in the country. They are going through COVID protocols. They are going through COVID stoppages. They’ve gone through a lot,” Moser said. “They’ve invested a lot. And then rewind three weeks ago and I was just really trying to rally them and say ‘you guys, there’s a lot to play for.’ And then how much they invested in practice and film work and win those three games in a row and then have to play Baylor and beat Baylor, a No. 1 seed. And then to fall short by one point (to Texas Tech) … they’ve been through a lot. They invested a lot. Yeah, it was a gut punch.”

After the season, Moser said he will look back at the metrics and analytics involved with OU’s exclusion from the NCAA Tournament. He was reluctant to dive deep because he wants to be forward-thinking. He did take time to mention the schedule that OU played, and wins over high seeds in the NCAA Tournament including No. 1 Baylor, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Arkansas.

Forward thinking means getting ready for a Missouri State team that won 23 games and finished tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference standings. It’s a matchup that involves a team he is extremely familiar with after spending eight seasons coaching against the Bears in the MVC.

“Gaige Prim is a load inside. I thought I was done having to scout against him. He poses problems because he’s an elite passer. He’s very, very strong. He can score, he rim runs, he’s a great offensive rebounder. The first thing you always have to do is ask ‘are you going to double him or not?’ He’s such a good passer,” Moser said.

“Then you have Isiaih Mosely who is a prolific scorer. He gets 20 a game and shoots 50%. I think the Valley is an elite defensive league. To have over 20 a game shooting 50%, he can put the ball in the hole. They have other high-level shooters in (Ja’Monta) Black and (Jaylen) Minnett. (Lu’Cye) Patterson is much improved from the last time I saw him. He’s in good shape and he’s very, very strong for a point guard.

“They have some really nice pieces. They won 23 games. It’s a really good first-round matchup.”

Jalen Hill has helped the younger players after the disappointment of not making the NCAA Tournament wore off.

Plus, it appears, this OU team, even though a No. 1 seed in the NIT, now has a chip on its shoulder.

"We feel like the committee missed out on us. We want to prove to the world and prove to the nation that we belonged,” Hill said.

“We feel like if we win this whole tournament, if we go far in this and win it all, we can prove to the nation what we're capable of."

