Oklahoma gets 'great opportunity' in Saturday's showdown at top-ranked Auburn

It will be the second time this season that OU will face a No. 1 team on the road. Baylor was the nation’s top-ranked team when it beat the Sooners 84-74 in Waco, Texas on Jan. 4.

“It’s gonna be really hard, but man, what an opportunity. The guys are excited to play. A win brings back some confidence in you, some energy, some swag (after) winning the game on the road (at West Virginia),” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “Had a good practice this morning. We walked through some stuff yesterday. We know what’s in front of us. We know it’s going to be one of the most hostile environments in college basketball. We know they’re one of the most talented teams in the country. There’s a reason why Auburn is No. 1.