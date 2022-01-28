Oklahoma gets 'great opportunity' in Saturday's showdown at top-ranked Auburn

The Big 12 has been a rough-and-tumble ride for Oklahoma this season.
The program finally gets a chance to slip out of conference play on Saturday — but it’s hardly a catch-your-breath moment.
The Sooners will play No. 1 Auburn in the ninth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Southeastern Conference school will host its future league peer in the 1 p.m. contest in Auburn, Alabama.
It will be the second time this season that OU will face a No. 1 team on the road. Baylor was the nation’s top-ranked team when it beat the Sooners 84-74 in Waco, Texas on Jan. 4.
“It’s gonna be really hard, but man, what an opportunity. The guys are excited to play. A win brings back some confidence in you, some energy, some swag (after) winning the game on the road (at West Virginia),” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said. “Had a good practice this morning. We walked through some stuff yesterday. We know what’s in front of us. We know it’s going to be one of the most hostile environments in college basketball. We know they’re one of the most talented teams in the country. There’s a reason why Auburn is No. 1.
“But it’s a great opportunity.”
A wild crowd awaits the Sooners, who have played in some tough atmospheres this season.
Jacob Groves transferred to OU from Eastern Washington. His toughest road game there was when the Eagles played at Montana.
“We love the energy from crowds. Leading up to West Virginia, we practiced with the speakers at the main gym to get used to having to communicate when the crowd is really loud,” Groves said. “I think that's going to benefit us tomorrow at Auburn. We've also played games in the past like Arkansas in Tulsa, which was pretty much an away game when the Arkansas fans were really loud.
“We've been good all year with that stuff. We're excited for another opportunity and just excited to play in that environment.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has complimented the Sooners’ defensive play. The Tigers are also pesky defenders, which could lead to a low-scoring contest.
“We both play really hard defense. Whether it’s ball-screen defense, whether it’s transition defense, whether it’s energy, side to side, being connected defensively. I think that’s a similarity. They play with tremendous energy. They get their length and athleticism into the game,” Moser said.
Oklahoma may get forward Ethan Chargois back. He’s missed four games with an ankle injury, but practiced on Friday. Moser indicated that the former Union High School star could be a game-time decision.
OU has won six of eight Big 12/SEC Challenge games, including last year’s 66-61 win over then-No. 9 Alabama. The Sooners also have two wins over SEC schools this season. Both were ranked in the top 15 at the time of the contest — No. 14 Florida (Dec. 1) and No. 12 Arkansas (Dec. 11).