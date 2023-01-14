Oklahoma gains Stanford offensive lineman just days after Nebraska appeared to win portal battle

A change of heart once again has proved huge dividends for Oklahoma during this recruiting cycle.

Walter Rouse, an offensive lineman from Stanford with one year of eligibility remaining, announced on Saturday that he’s switched his pledge from Nebraska to OU.

His Wednesday linkage to the Huskers literally could be counted in hours before changing his mind.

“I never knew how the power of one’s faith and gut intuition could so forcefully persuade a decision,” Rouse wrote on social media. “That happened to me this week. And on Friday, January 13th I informed the head coach of (the) University of Oklahoma that I would be decommitting from (the) University of Nebraska and play my last year of eligibility as part of the 129th football team from the University of Oklahoma.”

OU also won a heavily contented recruiting battle for five-star safety Peyton Bowen during the early signing period. Bowen committed to Oregon on signing day, but flipped to OU a few days later after not formalizing the process with his letter of intent to the Pac-12 school.

Rouse’s decision to play for Oklahoma is huge for the Sooners, which is looking to replace Anton Harrison (NFL draft) at left tackle. Rouse brings 39 games of starting experience at the position over his four seasons at Stanford. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed quarterback pressures just 4.3% of the time as a pass blocker and penalized just 15 times.

Rouse (6-6, 318 pounds) had to have labrum surgery which forced him to miss Stanford’s final regular-season game. He likely will miss OU’s spring football drills due to his rehabilitation timeline.

Rouse is the second offensive lineman to join the Sooners via the transfer portal, joining Caleb Shaffer (Miami, Ohio). There are now 11 newcomers (10 scholarship players) coming to Norman via the portal.

Rouse, a biomechanical engineer, was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (the “Academic Heisman”) last season. In 2015, OU’s Ty Darlington won the prestigious award.

Rouse was in the 2018 recruiting cycle out of Washington D.C.’s Sidwell Friends School. He chose Stanford ahead of scholarship offers from Notre Dame, Northwestern, Michigan and Ohio State.

Oklahoma’s spring semester classes begin on Tuesday.