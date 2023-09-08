Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The defensive line recruiting victories are starting to pile up for Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Oklahoma.

Four-star defensive lineman Nigel Smith committed to the Sooners on Friday, choosing OU over Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State and Ohio State.

That may have come as a surprise to some of Smith's Melissa High School teammates. Per his social media, they were making bets before his announcement. Only six of 16 thought he'd pick OU.

Smith, from Melissa, Texas, is the No. 12 defensive lineman nationally, the No. 16 player in Texas and the No. 83 player nationally for 2024 in the 247Sports Composite ratings.

Standing 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he's a "strength- and power-oriented defensive playmaker who often overwhelms high school blockers" and "displays above average first-step explosion," according to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.

Smith joins five-star tackle David Stone, four-star tackle Jayden Jackson (both from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida) and three-star end Wyatt Gilmore (Rogers, Minnesota) as a d-line pledge in Oklahoma's 2024 recruiting class.

With that group, OU is putting together a strong front for its SEC future despite not landing five-star defensive line targets Williams Nwaneri (Missouri) and Dominick McKinley (Texas A&M).

The Sooners could add to their collection of talent with four-star Tulsa NOAH defensive end Danny Okoye, the No. 1-ranked player in Oklahoma.

Okoye, who is soon set to announce his final three schools, told the Tulsa World he enjoyed his official visit to Norman last weekend.

Oklahoma's 2024 class remains at No. 12 nationally in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings with the addition of Smith.