Oklahoma football notebook: Sooners look to regroup after stunning recruiting loss to Texas A&M

When Wednesday started, many Oklahoma fans believed five-star defensive tackle David Hicks would choose the Sooners during his afternoon commitment announcement.

During an ESPN appearance, Hicks shocked the OU faithful by choosing Texas A&M.

Many national and local recruiting experts had tagged Hicks to Norman. The Katy (Texas) Paetow High School senior is considered the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 9 overall recruit according to a 247Sports composite ranking.

According to SoonerScoop.com, Hicks informed Oklahoma of his final decision just moments before the announcement.

Oklahoma’s current commitment list includes Rivals four-star defensive ends Colton Vasek, Derrick LeBlanc and Adepoju Adebawore.

Learning from a loss

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was asked what Sundays and Mondays are like for him following a loss.

“You’ve just got to watch it, learn from it, be extremely critical and make sure the points of emphasis where you lacked and then play up to par. Just making that point of emphasis, being critical of it, and then you’ve got to move on,” he said on Tuesday, days after the 41-34 setback to Kansas State. “There’s a lot of season left and a lot of game left to play. Can’t let yourself dwell on it or affect you. Just got to continue to move forward and focus on the future.”

Andrew Raym, OU’s starting center, has noticed Gabriel’s demeanor.

“Dillon, I think he kind of took the last game hard. I know we all did. He knows we just have to step up even more this week,” Raym said. “What we were doing was the best I've seen so far out of the group, but it just has to be more. We took the loss. Obviously, we have to be better as leaders.

“DG has been talking more, stepping up. He's communicating. He's got everybody on the offense really knowing what they've got going on this week.”

During Gabriel’s three seasons at UCF, he only lost back-to-back games once during the regular season.

Fixing things up front

Oklahoma was whistled for six pre-snap penalties against Kansas State, including five false starts and a delay of game call. The five-yard punishments ended any hope for some of the drives.

The strange thing was the calls came at home, not in a raucous stadium similar to Nebraska earlier this season.

Raym said the two biggest emphasis’ this week are cutting back on pre-snap penalties and taking care of the football.

How do you limit early movements?

“We definitely practice it. It is hard to practice, but we have that music right next to us that's as loud as possible so that we're really having to listen and key into the quarterback,” Raym said. “Other than that, there's really not any other ways to practice besides just having the environment loud out here.”

Prepping for the Sooners

Sonny Dykes is TCU’s first-year head coach and his Horned Frogs will host OU at 11 a.m. Saturday.

During his weekly news conference, Dykes spoke about preparing his team for Brent Venables’ aggressive defense.

The former SMU coach is also familiar with Gabriel, the ex-UCF quarterback who also played in the American Athletic Conference.

“He looks like he did at Central Florida and he was obviously very, very good in that offense,” Dykes said. “He’s familiar doing this, obviously with the carryover from (OU offensive coordinator) Jeff Lebby. He’s very comfortable was he’s doing.”

“I think the offense plays to his strengths as a passer and they’ve done a nice job of putting it all together.”

Gabriel is 78-of-117 passing this season for 1,089 yards with 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries with a pair of scores.

On the call

Saturday’s 11 a.m. game will be broadcast on ABC.

Handling play-by-play duties will be Mark Jones. Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Quint Kessenich (sideline) will join on the broadcast.